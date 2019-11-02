Gwinnett Visit to Doosan.jpg

Doosan and Gwinnett County government and business officials pose for a photo following the company’s announcement that it will expand its North American headquarters in Buford. From left, Partnership Gwinnett Vice President Andrew Carnes, Jackson EMC Business Development Manager Jennifer Fennell, State of Georgia Korea Office Director Ji-Yeon Kim, Doosan Industrial Vehicle Vice President Kyu Kim, Golden Stella Founder & Owner Jay Eun, Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairman Charlotte Nash, Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce CEO Nick Masino, United Community Bank Senior Vice President Jill Edwards, Narae Natalie Cho with Natural Collection, Georgia Gwinnett College Associate Director International Student Services Cheryl Park, Partnership Gwinnett Director of Economic Development Deven Cason.

 Photo: Partnership Gwinnett

Doosan Industrial Vehicle is planning a major expansion of its Buford-based North American headquarters, the company and Partnership Gwinnett announced this week.

The expansion announcement was made at Doosan’s global headquarters in Seoul, South Korea. It will entail a 50,000 square foot expansion at the facility located off Mill Center Parkway to include more warehouse and office space.

“Doosan is constantly seeking new product innovations. This expansion reinforces our position as a leader in the materials handling industry,” said Doosan CEO Tony Jones. “This expansion will also bring further investment and job opportunities to the local area, contributing to the economy here in Gwinnett County.”

The headquarters expansion is expected to create 25 new jobs over a two year period at the Buford facility. Partnership Gwinnett said Doosan will increase its employee headcount at the facility by 21% next year, and an additional 8% in 2021.

The facility currently moves about 1,000 trucks per month and holds more than 24,000 part numbers trucks and clients across North America.

“Doosan’s expansion is great news for the City,” said Buford City Manager Bryan Kerlin. “Their ability to deliver innovation to the marketplace is a win for our community and we are pleased with the company’s continued success.”

Doosan houses its North American sales, marketing and warehousing departments, as well as its parts operation, which supplies more than 50,000-line items to its affiliate groups, at the facility in Buford.

The news that it is growing was welcomed by officials with Partnership Gwinnett.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta. I eventually wandered away from home and attended the University of Southern Mississippi, in Hattiesburg, Miss., where I first tried my hand at majoring in film for a couple of years. And then political sc