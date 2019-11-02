Doosan Industrial Vehicle is planning a major expansion of its Buford-based North American headquarters, the company and Partnership Gwinnett announced this week.
The expansion announcement was made at Doosan’s global headquarters in Seoul, South Korea. It will entail a 50,000 square foot expansion at the facility located off Mill Center Parkway to include more warehouse and office space.
“Doosan is constantly seeking new product innovations. This expansion reinforces our position as a leader in the materials handling industry,” said Doosan CEO Tony Jones. “This expansion will also bring further investment and job opportunities to the local area, contributing to the economy here in Gwinnett County.”
The headquarters expansion is expected to create 25 new jobs over a two year period at the Buford facility. Partnership Gwinnett said Doosan will increase its employee headcount at the facility by 21% next year, and an additional 8% in 2021.
The facility currently moves about 1,000 trucks per month and holds more than 24,000 part numbers trucks and clients across North America.
“Doosan’s expansion is great news for the City,” said Buford City Manager Bryan Kerlin. “Their ability to deliver innovation to the marketplace is a win for our community and we are pleased with the company’s continued success.”
Doosan houses its North American sales, marketing and warehousing departments, as well as its parts operation, which supplies more than 50,000-line items to its affiliate groups, at the facility in Buford.
The news that it is growing was welcomed by officials with Partnership Gwinnett.