Following school closures in mid-March, Duluth-based Rainbow Village launched the COVID-19 Family Relief Fund with a $10,000 goal in mind to help the more than two dozen families that call its campus home.
However, over the weeks that followed the North Metro Atlanta community showed its overwhelming support for the families by donating food, supplies and $118,514 for the relief fund.
Rainbow Village is a nonprofit organization dedicated to breaking the cycles of homelessness, poverty and domestic violence. Its purpose is to provide the tools, programs and transitional housing needed to lead homeless families back to a place of self-sustainability.
“We are completely blown away by the way the community came together in support of the families Rainbow Village serves,” Melanie Conner, CEO of Rainbow Village, said. “Girl Scout Troops, churches, neighborhoods, companies, and civic groups collected and delivered food and supplies for our families.”
“I’m so proud of the way our staff stepped up and rolled with the changes during the last few months, as well as the way our board of directors showed their true investment in this campus and the people who call Rainbow Village home. Our residents watched out for one another as friends and neighbors, really putting the ‘village’ in Rainbow Village. And during it all, we moved in three new families. It’s been nothing short of incredible.”
In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in March, Rainbow Village made the decision to close its Early Childhood Development Center and after school programs, knowing the impact would be felt keenly by its residents which rely on both for a safe and engaging place for kids to go while the parents work, attend college or seek employment.
The COVID-19 Family Relief Fund was then launched as a precautionary measure.
X-Cel and CentricsIT donated computers and Wi-Fi adapters, which connect to campus-wide Wi-Fi made possible from a grant from the Waffle House Foundation. The gifts allowed Rainbow Village students to take part in online schooling and adults to work remotely.
Fully Furnished Ministries donated furniture for the three new incoming families.
And, although the original goal for the Rainbow Village COVID-19 Family Relief Fund was set at $10,000, a number of families came forward with generous matching gifts that inspired others to give.
The funds raised will help provide summer programming for Rainbow Village kids, assist with increased summer utility costs in the provision of a safe and comfortable home for families, repair or replace aging appliances, and so much more.
Donations of fresh and nonperishable foods, toilet paper and summer-themed gifts for the children continue to flow in.
For more information about Rainbow Village and its programs, visit www.rainbowvillage.org
