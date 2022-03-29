featured Don’t Miss the Norcross Activity Center Community Meeting! Mar 29, 2022 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Join in to learn more and provide your input for the development ideas and community improvement projects for the Norcross Activity Center.Community members can meet virtually today at 2PM or in person tomorrow at 6PM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church Social Hall.Meet Virtually Tuesday, March 29 at 2PM By video:https://us02webzoom.us/j/89532601797By phone:Call-in number: 301-715-8592 Meeting ID: 895 3260 1797Meet in Person on Wednesday, March 30 at 6PMSt. Patrick's Catholic ChurchSocial Hall2140 Beaver Ruin RoadNorcross, GA 30071For more information, email info@mosalccommunityplanning.com. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Local and State News Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Norcross Activity Center Community Christianity Music Social Hall Improvement Community Meeting Project Idea × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines NASA astronaut, Russian cosmonauts prepare to land in Kazakhstan Getting to Know: Peachtree Ridge head football coach Matt Helmerich Jada Pinkett Smith posts about 'healing' amid Oscars controversy Gwinnett County Public Schools employees would get salary step, cost-of-living raises in proposed FY2023 budget {{title}} Latest NASA astronaut, Russian cosmonauts prepare to land in Kazakhstan Gwinnett County Public Schools officials project district will surpass pre-pandemic enrollment levels in 2022-2023 school year Don’t Miss the Norcross Activity Center Community Meeting! Lawrenceville Police Department receives state certification from Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police Estate of woman who fell to her death from Florida drawbridge sues operators » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMacy's Backstage to open as a store within a store at Macy's location at Mall of GeorgiaExplore Gwinnett installing license plate-reading cameras at all Gwinnett County hotelsConyers man identified as gunman who caused SWAT situation that shut down Interstate 85Police: Man arrested after pulling handgun on Greyhound bus, sparking SWAT standoff that shut down Interstate 85 in NorcrossWill Smith and Chris Rock have a history that predates the Oscars slapSuwanee continues to move ahead with downtown expansion projectsPeachtree Ridge names four head coaches, including three Gwinnett gradsGeorgia Gov. Brian Kemp inks $1.1 billion state tax refundGwinnett's Jeff Francoeur, Nick Green returning to Bally Sports' Braves broadcastsOne man dead after shooting near bar in Lawrenceville CollectionsWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for March 27, 2022ON THE MARKET: The pool at this Suwanee estate is stunning; and the bar and wine cellar aren't too shabby eitherPHOTOS: Former President Trump holds 'Save America Rally' in Banks County, GeorgiaGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — March 25-27PHOTOS: Greek life premieres at Georgia Gwinnett CollegePHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — March 28ON THE MARKET: This Johns Creek home boasts a stellar pool — and the indoor basketball court is also pretty coolIN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from March 21-27PHOTOS: Happy 90th! Providence Christian Academy celebrates Lamar Lussi's birthday10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — March 27 CommentedOPINION: Republican re-districting of Board of Commissioners disrespects Gwinnett community (3)Gwinnett's move to nonpartisan school board elections affects candidate qualifying (2)Lawrenceville announces one-time citation waivers for people fined for parking in privately-owned lot on town square (2)Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts addresses questions about Learning 2025 program (2)Gwinnett County Public Schools names three new principals (2)No end to the worker shortage: America had 11.3 million jobs available in January (2)POLL: Are rising gas prices impacting you and your family? (1)Duluth Police Chief Randy Belcher announces plans to retire; Col. Jacquelyn Carruth will become department's first female chief (1)FBI arrests Duluth man who allegedly participated in Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol with coworker (1)America added 678,000 jobs in February, smashing forecasts (1) Featured Businesses Gwinnett Stripers 2500 Buford Dr, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 +1(678)277-0300 Website Events Aurora Theatre 128 W Pike St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 +1(678)226-6222 Website Events City Of Lawrenceville 70 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 +1(770)963-2414 Website Events Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: Yellow dust everywhere tells us it's allergy season. Do you suffer from seasonal allergies? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Yes. It's annoying but I get by without any medication. No. I've never had any issues with seasonal allergies. Yes. I have to take medication when it gets real bad. No. I don't suffer from seasonal allergies but I suffer from other types of allergies. Yes. I wouldn't call them seasonal since I take medication/shots all year long. I don't know. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.