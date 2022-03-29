Norcross.PNG

Join in to learn more and provide your input for the development ideas and community improvement projects for the Norcross Activity Center.

Community members can meet virtually today at 2PM or in person tomorrow at 6PM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church Social Hall.

Meet Virtually Tuesday, March 29 at 2PM

By video:

https://us02webzoom.us/j/89532601797

By phone:

Call-in number: 301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 895 3260 1797

Meet in Person on Wednesday, March 30 at 6PM

St. Patrick's Catholic Church

Social Hall

2140 Beaver Ruin Road

Norcross, GA 30071

For more information, email info@mosalccommunityplanning.com.

