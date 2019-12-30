A company that produces dog treats wants to open a plant that processes poultry and other meat in a business park near Norcross.
Lucky Premium Treats has submitted a special use permit application to operate the 22,628-square foot plant in an existing facility on the 1200 block of Oakbrook Drive. The 3.63-acre site is already zone for light industry uses.
The facility would process poultry and other types of meat to be used in dog treats, according to the application.
"With regard to the site, the existing building is a one-story, multi-tenant, brick building with an existing tenant that produces visual and acoustic signaling devices occupying (25%) of the building," attorney Melody A. Glouton said in the application packet.
"The remaining portion of the building, proposed to be occupied by the applicant, was previously used as a plastic fabrication shop and has been vacant for the past year. Lucky Premium Treats will provide a long term, quality tenant, to maintain and occupy the portion of the building that has otherwise been vacant."
The permit request will be taken up by the Gwinnett County Planning Commission at its Jan. 7 meeting. County staff have recommended approval, but with conditions such as installing an odor neutralizer.
There are two residential neighborhoods near the site, prompting concerns about the odor emitted by the facility as well as the removal of animal byproduct waste.
In another condition county staff has recommended, Lucky Premium Treats would also be forbidden from disposing of animal byproduct waste in a dumpster that it would be required to have in its truck dock area.
Animal byproduct waste would have to be stored indoors until it is ready to be removed from the facility. The transfer of the waste to vehicles designed to remove it must take place indoors as well.
Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources staff did note in their portion of the county's staff analysis that some improvements may need to be made in the area to accommodate the processing plant.
"Demands imposed by the proposed development may require upsizing and/or extensions of existing sewer mains, and/or upsizing of an existing pump station, and/or installation of a new pump station," water resources said in the review.
"Any cost associated with such required improvements will be the responsibility of the development and will not be provided by this department."