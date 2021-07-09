A fire at a home in Lilburn that began on the back porch led to firefighters having to use an oxygen mask on a dog that was in home at the time on Thursday.
The fire occurred at a home on Lester Woods Court and a 9-1-1 caller told dispatchers that they believed a dog was inside the fire. Firefighters arrived to find heavy dark smoke pouring out of the rear side of the split-level home.
First responding crews using a fire attack hose line to battle the flames, and a second hose line was also used by the second unit that arrived on the seen. The fire was then brought under control.
"One dog was found during the primary search and was removed from the house," Capt. Brian Gaeth said. "Crews outside utilized a Pet Oxygen Mask to help with the dog’s recovery."
A family consisting of two adults and two children live at the home, but they were not home at the time of the fire. The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the family.
An investigator determined the fire was an accident. After it began on the back porch, it spread into the house itself.
Although the adults and children who lived at the home were not in it when this particular fire began, fire officials are using the incident as an opportunity to remind Gwinnettians of the need to practice home fire safety, including developing a home escape plan, practicing fire drills regularly and installing working smoke alarms on each level of a home, including in each bedroom.
Residents who have questions about home fire safety can call the Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services’ Community Risk Reduction Division at 678-518-4845 or send an e-mail to fireprograms@gwinnettcounty.com.
