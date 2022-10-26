A kitchen fire caused extensive damage to a home in Sugar Hill Wednesday night and led to the death of one of the occupant's dogs.
Firefighters responded at 5:05 p.m. to an occupant’s report of a house fire in the 5000 block of Hidden Branch Drive in Sugar Hill, fire officials said. The 911 caller said the kitchen was on fire.
"On arrival, crews found a well-involved single-story home on a basement. Firefighters immediately deployed two fire attack hose lines to the front porch to knock down the flames," Firemedic Sr. Jessica Joiner said. "With the bulk of the fire knocked down, crews began advancing in the structure to complete extinguishment.
"Additional crews on the scene searched the structure for victims, obtained positive water, and established a rapid intervention team. During the search, a deceased dog was found in the home."
Joiner said the fire was under control in about 30 minutes. The home sustained extensive fire damage throughout the structure, but Joiner said no injuries were reported to any of the occupants of the home.
"According to an adult male occupant, he was asleep in his room when he heard popping sounds," Joiner said. "Upon investigating, he noticed smoke in the hallway and was able to evacuate with two of the dogs. While smoke alarms were noted in the home, they did not alert the occupant."
Joiner said two adults and two dogs were displaced due to the damage. The American Red Cross is providing temporary assistance.
Fire Investigators responded to the scene for origin and cause determination. Following the investigation, it was determined that the fire originated on the stovetop and was ruled accidental, Joiner said.
