A man was away from his Lawrenceville area house when it caught fire Sunday, but while he avoided injury his dog's body was discovered by search crews when they cleared the residence.
The fire occurred in the 3800 block of Brookshire Place SW in unincorporated Lawrenceville, with firefighters arriving at 3:26 p.m.
According to fire officials, crews arrived to find heavy fire involvement on the back of a split-level wood frame house and in the attic. Firefighters made immediate entry inside to battle the blaze and conduct a primary search. There was no vehicle in the driveway and no one was found inside the house, fire officials said.
The fire caused extensive damage to the structure.
According to fire officials, the occupant was contacted by a neighbor and returned home as firefighters were extinguishing the flames. The man reportedly left the house earlier in the day and was not at home when the fire erupted.
Fire investigators said the blaze appears accidental and may have been the result of discarded smoking materials on the exterior of the house.
The man was displaced due to the damage, but declined assistance from the American Red Cross.
