It’s common to find a sign declaring a need for school bus drivers in front of schools in Gwinnett County this school year.
A national bus driver shortage is stemming from the low pay of some drivers. GCPS Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks said in a meeting with state legislatures his transportation budget has not changed since his first year as superintendent in 1996. That year, he said he received a memo that said GCPS’ fiscal year transportation budget was about $5.7 million. It remains the same, more than 20 years later.
In its Dec. 19 staffing report, Gwinnett County Public Schools Associate Superintendent for District Performance and Community said there are approximately 115 steady drivers in Gwinnett County.
Davis said there are about 15 to 17 new drivers ready to start on Jan. 6. She said the school anticipates and prepares for some no-shows.
“We feel those 15 will pull us through when school opens back up in January,” Davis said.
The school district struggles to maintain the employees required to operate its approximately 1,900 daily bus routes. The shortage illustrates a long fall from where the industry was at the beginning of the decade when Wilbanks said GCPS had to turn down bus driving candidates.
The district is continuing efforts to hire more with the budget available, but is trying to spread out its driver routes.
“We are continuing to do those things they do to make sure all the routes are covered,” Davis said. “We are continuing information sessions every week.”