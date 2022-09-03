DSC_0954.JPG

Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson presents her office’s 2023 budget requests on Wednesday.

 Photo: Curt Yeomans

Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson is looking to expand two programs her office has created to help prevent young people from repeatedly finding themselves in the county’s jail.

Austin-Gatson highlighted restorative justice programs aimed at lowering recidivism rates in her presentation to the county’s 2023 budget Citizens Review Team on Wednesday. One of those programs is the Rehabilitation Enhances Dreams program, also known as the R.E.D. program, and the other is the Ryzer program.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

