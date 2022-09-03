Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson is looking to expand two programs her office has created to help prevent young people from repeatedly finding themselves in the county’s jail.
Austin-Gatson highlighted restorative justice programs aimed at lowering recidivism rates in her presentation to the county’s 2023 budget Citizens Review Team on Wednesday. One of those programs is the Rehabilitation Enhances Dreams program, also known as the R.E.D. program, and the other is the Ryzer program.
“Both of these are up and running, and we need to keep them going,” Austin-Gatson told the review team.
Funding for the R.E.D. and Ryzer programs was a key part of the district attorney’s budget requests, also known as decision packages, for 2023. She is seeking $125,000 for the R.E.D. program and $40,000 for the Ryzer program.
The R.E.D. program is geared toward first-time offenders between the ages of 17 and 28, while the Ryzer program is geared toward youths in the juvenile justice system and works as a pre-trial diversion program.
“Sixty-five percent of 17 to 28 year-olds re-offend within three years of their release from a detention center, and that’s what we’re trying to avoid,” Austin-Gatson said.
Although the two programs target different age ranges, they have the same goal: to work with people who have gotten in trouble with the law and to divert them from continuing on that path. Participants are taught life skills through a digital curriculum as well as mentorships, workshops and task-oriented learning.
“R.E.D. and Ryzer are dedicated to keeping people out of the criminal justice system permanently through programs that support the social, civic, financial and digital literacy of individuals referred to court,” Austin-Gatson said.
Austin-Gatson said the funding which is being requested for the R.E.D. program is part of a total amount of $185,000 that her office plans to spend on the program in 2023.
“The program generally costs $7,500 per person for the year-long program, and the efforts are made (for the DA’s office) to pay the amount because we don’t want the participants to be burdened with fees and costs,” the district attorney said. “We had contributions this year on the program and we will work hard to raise the balance of the program money that is needed.”
The R.E.D. program is on track to hold a graduation in December for a class that began with 20 young people, and Austin-Gatson said it looks right now like 90% of the participants who began the program this year will graduate.
Young people accused of violent offenses are not eligible for the program at this time, and staff members at the DA’s office go through case files to find people who meet eligibility requirements for the program.
As for the Ryzer program, Austin-Gatson said her office has found it to also be successful so far.
It’s a pre-trial diversion program for non-violent offenders in the Juvenile Court system who do not have an extensive criminal history, where participants can have their cases dismissed if they successfully complete the program.
The participants, along with the parents, have to go through 12 weeks of intensive interactions with Ryzer staff and then go through another 12 weeks of follow-up.
Another budget request that the district attorney made this past week is $40,537 to add one new victim witness advocate position. The DA’s office has 18 victim witness advocates, including three who are part-time and one who is a contract employee who does not receive employment benefits.
Austin-Gatson said victim witness advocates protect victims of crimes by working with them while the case against the person accused of committing a crime against them works its way through the legal system.
“We really do make an effort to make sure the victims are always aware of what’s going on with the case, whether it be a preliminary hearing, a plea (or) trial, they have to be informed,” Austin-Gatson said.
The total requested 2023 budget for the DA’s office is $22.96 million, including $228,460 for the decision packages.
