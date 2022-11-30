Screen Shot 2022-11-30 at 5.56.23 PM.png

A Discovery High School student is facing criminal charges as well as school disciplinary consequences for attacking a teacher in an incident that was filmed by classmates and shared on social media earlier this week.

The incident happened during a class transition. A video circulating on social media shows the student repeatedly punching the teacher and knocking the educator to the ground. A classmate then got between the attacking student and the teacher in an effort to stop the incident.

