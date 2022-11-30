A Discovery High School student is facing criminal charges as well as school disciplinary consequences for attacking a teacher in an incident that was filmed by classmates and shared on social media earlier this week.
The incident happened during a class transition. A video circulating on social media shows the student repeatedly punching the teacher and knocking the educator to the ground. A classmate then got between the attacking student and the teacher in an effort to stop the incident.
Discovery Principal Marci Sledge said school administrators and a school resource officer were notified about the incident immediately in accordance with Discovery's safety procedures. The principal did not specify in a letter to parents what charges the student will face.
Gwinnett County Public Schools officials said an incident report filled out by district police was not yet finished.
"I want to be clear, the student who attacked the teacher will face criminal charges in addition to school disciplinary consequences," Sledge said in her letter to parents. "We are also looking at issuing school disciplinary consequences to students who helped plan and/or record the attack and attempted to upload it online. That behavior is also against school district policy."
The attack is the latest in a series of incidents at Gwinnett schools that have prompted parents and teachers to bring concerns about Gwinnett County Public Schools' new approach to handling discipline in the schools. A new policy and code of conduct that emphasize restorative justice, went into effect earlier this year.
Parents and teachers have gotten up at school board meetings month after month this semester and told district leaders that the new policy is not working, and that student misconduct has gotten out of control. Teachers have recounted incidents where students were disrespectful to educators.
In recent months, the district has seen an increase in fights and in guns and other weapons being brought on campus, according to discipline data presented to the school board last month.
In one incident, a Shiloh High School student fired a gun on campus shortly after classes ended for the day. In another case, a Grayson High School student cut a classmate with a box cutter while they were fighting in a school bathroom.
A Norcross High School student was shot and killed near the school's campus during school hours.
In the video of the Discovery incident, a person can be heard saying, "He's going to fight his teacher" before the first punches are thrown. After the teacher falls to the floor while being punched, a classmate of the attacking student jumped on top of him and pushed him off the teacher.
The attacking student's sister then grabbed the classmate and pulled him off her brother while saying, "Get off my brother man, get off my brother."
Sledge said attacking a teacher or a student will not be accepted at Discovery, and she thanked the students who intervened to stop the attack on the teacher.
"I want to reassure you, we are taking this situation very seriously," Sledge said. "Using physical violence to attack students and/or staff will not be tolerated at our school. It is not only against our school disciplinary policy, it is against the law ...
"I want to thank the student(s) who stepped in and stopped the student from attacking the teacher. They acted in a positive way, like true Titans, and their actions are representative of the vast majority of our students."
