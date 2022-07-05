Improperly discarded fireworks are being blamed for fires that broke out overnight at two homes in Gwinnett County, according to fire officials.
Gwinnett Fire Capt. Brian Gaeth said crews were called to a home on the 1300 block of Shirley Drive in Buford at 12:40 a.m., and then crew in southern Gwinnett were called a few minutes later, at 12:52 a.m., to a home 3000 block of Meadow Point Drive in Snellville.
"In both cases, the debris was thought to be extinguished and was placed close to the exterior siding of the house to be discarded later," Gaeth said.
In the case of the Buford fire, crews found a working fire when they arrived and they performed a walk around and deployed two fire attack hose lines. The fire had spread into garage and adjacent attic space. The crews conducted primary and secondary searches to make sure everyone was out of the home.
"The family reported that they had been shooting fireworks and when it started raining all trash from the fireworks was thrown into a plastic trashcan and placed near the house," Gaeth said. "Some of the debris was not fully extinguished allowing the fire to develop and spread up the exterior of the home. Smoke alarms were present and activated appropriately though the family was alerted by the neighbor to exit the home prior to the alarms activating."
The family is planning to stay with relatives while repairs are made at the home and therefore declined Red Cross assistance.
In the case of the Snellville fire, a 911 caller reported the side of the house being on fire and that the side of a second home was starting to burn. The residents of the home had been evacuated.
Crews arrived at the home and conducted a walk-around to make sure there were no hazards present and to fight the exterior portion of the fire. Gaeth said two fire attack hose lines were deployed to fight the flames and crews discovered the fire had spread to part of the attic in the home where the fire began. They worked to stop the fire from spreading through the entire attic. Crews conducted primary and secondary searches to make sure everyone in the home had been evacuated and a rapid intervention team was deployed to establish rehab to ensure firefighters who were operating at the scene remained safe.
"The fire was determined to have started on the exterior of the home due to debris from discarded fireworks" Gaeth said. "The occupants were alerted by smoke alarms to safely exit the house. There were no injuries reported but the family of two adults and six children will require assistance from the Red Cross. The family in the exposure (the second home) was able to stay in their home."
