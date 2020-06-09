The dinosaurs are back.
Their appearance in Gwinnett County is part of the “Meet Me in the Park” program, which is meant to encourage families to use parks for fitness and exploration.
Statues of eight dinosaurs will be placed in Gwinnett County parks, and clues to their locations will be shared on Facebook and Instagram. Park patrons are encouraged to take selfies with the dinosaurs and share them with the hashtag #MeetMeAtThePark.
Prehistoric dinosaurs such as the Citipati, Daspletosaurus, Maiasaura, Pachycephalosaurus, Pterodactyl, Dilophosaurus and Stegasaurus may be seen.
The dinosaur scavenger hunt is expected to last throughout the summer. Those visiting the parks are encouraged to follow the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease and Control and to practice social distancing.
The “Meet Me at the Park Play Spaces” grant program is a collaboration between the National Recreation and Park Association and the Walt Disney Company.
The grants are awarded to park and recreation agencies that submit the best ideas to help make outdoor play accessible to children and families in underserved communities.
Follow @GwinnettParksandRec on Facebook and Instagram for clues on the locations of the eight dinosaur statues.
A map of Gwinnett’s parks can be found at GwinnettParks.com.
