Folds of Honor Georgia, which provides funding for scholarships to the spouses and children of military members who died or were disabled as a result of active duty, was the recent beneficiary of some $4,000 from the customers and staff of Dillons Restaurant & Sports Bar in Lawrenceville.
The award-winning sports bar, now celebrating its 31st year in business, hosted its annual fundraising event for Folds of Honor Georgia on June 2, featuring live music, a silent auction, crawfish boil, merchandise sales and raffles.
“Our team is passionate about giving back to the community,” said Dillons owner Donna Stanton in a news release. “Our customers are our priority; and with so many having served in the military, we were delighted to help raise money for Folds of Honor with our annual charitable event. Our staff and our customers are very proud to make this contribution to such an important cause.”
Folds of Honor Georgia works closely with the national organization to lend a helping hand to veterans and their dependents. Folds of Honor Georgia — which is headquartered in Peachtree Corners — helps coordinate local fundraising activities to fulfill the scholarship needs of more than 400 Georgia families.
Since its inception 15 years ago, the national organization has awarded more than 35,000 scholarships, totaling more than $160 million in all 50 states. The fifth race in this year’s NASCAR Cup Series was the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, held at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton.
One reform listed in the proposal is to help states include and implement "red-flag" laws. These are aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves or others and the legislation would provide significant funding to help states create these laws.
The second measure is mental health and telehealth investment. The proposal includes "major investments to increase access to mental health and suicide prevention programs; and other support services available in the community, including crisis and trauma intervention and recovery."
The next measure would deal with closing the boyfriend loophole which deals with whether unmarried partners could keep guns if they were found guilty of violence against a dating partner.
Another major change in the legislation is issuing a more thorough review process for people between ages 18 and 21 who go to buy a gun like an AR-15.
Next, the bill would clarify the definition of a Federally Licensed Firearm Dealer. It would require these dealers to conduct background checks under federal law.
Lastly, the legislation would address school safety. The proposal provides money "to help institute safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools," while also supporting "school violence prevention efforts"
This poll is not scientific and only reflects that opinions of those voting.
