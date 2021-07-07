A dietary supplement manufacturer recently announced it is moving its corporate headquarters to Buford and bringing 200 new jobs and more than $10 million in capital investment to the county.
Catalyst Nutraceuticals and Partnership Gwinnett announced the company's relocation from Alpharetta in partnership with county and Buford officials. The company makes supplements in the sports nutrition, herbal and vitamin categories that can be purchased at stores such as Walmart, Target, GNC and CVS, as well as on Amazon.
The new headquarters will be located at 1720 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.
"The City of Buford welcomes Catalyst Nutraceuticals to the community," Buford City Manager Bryan Kerlin said in the joint statement about the relocation. "The city enjoyed working with the Catalyst team and Partnership Gwinnett and are pleased that they chose Buford. This is another example of the excellent business environment offered in the Buford Community, and we wish Catalyst Nutraceuticals continued success.”
Catalyst officials said they will be able to triple their manufacturing operations and output is expected to increase by more than five times what it had been. At the same time, they said the new headquarters will provide Catalyst's current and future employees better access and shorter commute times. It will also offer additional office space, consolidate facilities and increase overall square footage.
“At Catalyst our team is number one and we take pride in our upbeat and family-oriented atmosphere. There is no greater feeling, no greater satisfaction, than knowing your team members are happy and proud to work for you. It shows up in the quality and service level that our customers see.” said Catalyst Co-founder and CEO, Dr. Dustin DePanicis.
Catalyst Co-Founder and CEO Brett Anderson added, “Our people make the difference! As a team, we are relentlessly focused on quality, speed, and integrity for the brands we support.”
Local officials applauded the news about Catalyst.
“Catalyst Nutraceuticals’ relocation to Gwinnett County is a testament to the diverse talent pool found in our community,” Gwinnett Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said. “We are excited to see how our talented workforce will contribute to the company’s continued growth and success.”
Partnership Gwinnett Director of Business Retention and Expansion Deven Cason, who worked on the relocation and expansion, added, “Catalyst Nutraceuticals is a company dedicated to more than just quality products. They work to make a difference and guarantee customer satisfaction. By adding Catalyst Nutraceuticals to the Gwinnett community, we will further highlight the incredible opportunities that Gwinnett offers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.