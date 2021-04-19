The Dickey Broadcasting Company announced Monday the debut of the new XTRA 106.3FM— a radio station they bill as "Atlanta’s Most Conservative News & Talk Station."
Dickey Broadcasting officials said the station will broadcast programs that include “The Rush Limbaugh Show,” “The Glenn Beck Program,” “Guy Benson,” “The Buck Sexton Show,” and “Coast to Coast AM with George Noory.”
“We are excited to announce the return of Rush Limbaugh, Glenn Beck and Fox News, among many other great names, to the Atlanta market,” sDavid Dickey, president of Dickey Broadcasting Company said in a press release. “These voices have entertained and informed generations of Atlantans, and will now continue to do so on XTRA 106.3FM and streaming on the XTRA app.
"Atlantans deserve great options for their news and information. We are proud that we can deliver this popular content to millions of listeners who feel they’ve been disenfranchised by recent programming shifts.”
Dickey Broadcasting said the full weekday lineup will be:
• Morning Xtra with Mark Zinno: 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Mondays.
• Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla: 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.
• The Glenn Beck Program: 9 a.m. to noon.
• The Rush Limbaugh Show: Noon to 3 p.m.
• Guy Benson: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
• The Buck Sexton Show: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
• Rush Replay: 9 p.m. to midnight.
• Coast to Coast AM with George Noory: Midnight to 5 a.m.
For more information, or to listen online, goto https://www.xtra1063.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.