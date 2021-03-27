These 15 residential and commercial projects are currently underway in Suwanee, according to the city's website, Suwanee.com:
• The Oaks at Suwanee Creek: An assisted living facility with about 80 beds that is set to open soon at 3661 and 3681 Burnette Road.
• Harvest Park: A neighborhood that will have 208 homes at the corner of White Street and Buford Highway. City records show 111 of the homes will be townhomes and the other 97 will be single family detached homes.
• Suwanee Square: A residential development with 43 single-family attached homes located at 760 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
• Solis: A mixed-use development, originally called Solis Phase II, with 233 apartments and 10,000 square feet of flexible space facing Buford Highway that is finish up construction. It is located next to the Siena community — which was originally Solis Phase I — on Buford Highway.
• Parkside: A residential development that will include 70 townhomes located at 450 and 402 Buford Highway.
• The Maven at Suwanee: A mixed-use development that has 276 multi-family units that recently opened and 17,900 square feet of commercial space.
• Suwanee Towneship: A gated neighborhood with 82 townhomes and an internal pocket park at Tench Road, right off Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.
• Northolt Retail: Two buildings with 7,800 square feet of medical offices and 7,000 of commercial space on Northholt Parkway, by Main Event Suwanee.
• Northaven: 67 Townhomes at 558 Northolt Parkway.
• Suwanee Center: A 9,800-square-foot commercial development that is expected to include a convenience store and restaurant at the intersection of Satellite Boulevard and McGinnis Ferry Road.
• Jesus Hope Church addition: A new 6,000-square-foot building at Jesus Hope Church, which is located at 3671 Smithtown Road.
• Reserve at Morningside: A residential development with 23 single family detached homes on 12 acres off of Morning Glen Drive.
• Inland-Sims Development: A 20,250-square-foot office/warehouse, with a 50-foot replanted landscape strip at the rear, is under construction at the corner of Satellite Boulevard and Smithtown Road.
• Gateway Parking Lot expansions: There are 529 parking spaces being installed on Sutton Gate Drive that will be used for an adjacent building.
