A large residential community with townhomes and apartments could be coming to the corner of McGinnis Ferry and Lawrenceville-Suwanee roads near Suwanee.
Ascot Investment Company Inc. is seeking permission to build 346 apartments and 147 townhouses on 41.3 acres at the intersection. If approved by county officials, the residences would be located across McGinnis Ferry Road form the Super H Mart grocery store.
"The Applicant respectfully submits that the proposed development is consistent with the policies and intent of the 2040 Plan and would complement nearby and adjacent land uses," Ascot attorney Shane Lanham wrote in a letter to county officials.
"The proposed development would provide an appropriate transition of land uses from more intense commercial and retail uses located along Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road and Interstate 85 to the single-family detached residences located to the south and southwest of the property."
The proposal is scheduled to be taken up by the Gwinnett County Planning Commission at its Jan. 7 meeting. The county's planning and development staff have recommended approval with conditions.
After the Planning Commission makes its own recommendation on the project, it will be forwarded to the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners for a final decision.
"The requested rezoning for a townhome and apartment development could be considered consistent with the residential development of the area and could provide an appropriate transition to nearby commercial properties," county staff wrote in their report on the proposal.
Lanham asserted that a walkability aspect of the proposed development, with connections to nearby trails, would benefit nearby businesses by adding "critical mass" in the area.
"The proposed development is designed as a walkable community to provide recreational opportunities and promote a healthy lifestyle," Lanham wrote in his letter to county officials. "Each component tract of the development would have a network of pocket parks as well as active amenities for the use and enjoyment of residents.
"Sidewalks in the proposed development would connect to an existing network of sidewalks and multi-use paths along McGinnis Ferry and ultimately to the Suwanee Creek Greenway, Ivy Creek Greenway, and a sprawling network of additional existing and proposed trails as set forth in the Gwinnett Countywide Trails Master Plan."