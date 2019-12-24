County officials will begin 2020 by considering a proposed mixed-use development with 390 townhouse-style and apartment-style homes, as well as a “retail village,” on Old Peachtree Road in unincorporated Suwanee.
Quattrok LLC is seeking a rezoning of multiple pieces of property, which are currently zoned for single family residential, commercial, office and heavy industrial uses, to build the development on 17.06-acres at the intersection of Old Peachtree and Meadow Church Roads. The application calls for changing R-100, O-1, C-2 and M-2 zonings to a MU-R mixed-use zoning to accommodate the development.
“The buildings fronting Old Peachtree Road would incorporate vertical mixing of land uses with some commercial/retail or office uses on the ground floor creating a retail village around the proposed development’s main entrance,” Quattrok attorney Shane Lanham said in a letter to county officials.
The Gwinnett County Planning Commission is scheduled to consider the proposal at its Jan. 7 meeting at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center in Lawrenceville.
County staff have recommended approval of the project, with conditions. The Planning Commission will make its own recommendation to the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners, which will make the final decision at a later date.
The rezoning application shows that, in addition to the 390 luxury apartment homes, the development would include 13,700 square feet of “non-residential uses.”
The retail would face Old Peachtree Road with some residences above it. Multiple family apartments and amenities would be in the center and townhome-style units along Meadow Church Road.
Lanham compared it to the Sugarloaf Walk mixed-use development at the intersection of Meadow Church Road and Duluth Highway. He also said the sidewalks created as part of the project would fill gaps in the county’s trail master plan in the Meadow Church and Old Peachtree area.
“While the proposed residential density could be accommodated by the RM-24 zoning classification, the applicant respectfully submits that the inclusion of some townhome-style homes and a small retail village would enhance the overall development,” Lanham told county officials in his letter.
“However, the use of ‘Dwelling, Townhouse’ is not allowed in the RM-24 zoning classification and neither are any retail/commercial or office uses (except for “Customary Home Occupation”). Accordingly, the applicant is requesting to rezone the property to the MU-R zoning classification with the condition that the Property may be developed in general accordance with the site plan.”