A big piece of the development of downtown Sugar Hill recently opened its doors to residents.
Alliance Residential Company, the developer behind Broadstone Sugar Hill, announced on Monday that the mixed-use multi-family residential development recently opened on the former site of the old Buice School at 5010 West Broad Street. Its first residents have begun to move in.
Broadstone has long been promoted by Sugar Hill officials as one of the major pieces of their efforts to develop a true downtown district in the northwest Gwinnett city.
“For our dream to work, we need folks in our downtown morning, noon and night and it adds a needed living component to our downtown and they — the Broadstone folks — are a really good fit for our vision,” Mayor Steve Edwards said. “And, I’ll be honest with ya, I’m probably going to be living there shortly.”
Sugar Hill has seen a lot of development along West Broad Street, by City Hall, in recent years. The opening of Broadstone comes after the opening of the city’s E Center development and the Eagle Theater early last year. Both of those developments are located across the street from Broadstone.
Sugar Hill has also opened The Bowl amphitheater and a plaza behind City Hall in recent years. There are other pieces to the city’s downtown plan, such as the large residential development known as The Cadence, that is underway across state Route 20 at Hillcrest Drive. An assisted living facility is also planned for the downtown area.
There are other parcels in the downtown area that the city is also looking at as potential sites for development or redevelopment.
Broadstone is key, however, because it brings the first residential component to the heart of downtown Sugar Hill.
“We’ve got downtown residents right now, which is really great,” Sugar Hill Economic Development Director Mercy Montgomery said.
Broadstone Sugar Hill is a 315-unit multi-family development designed by Niles Bolton Associates with one, two and three-bedroom units that range in size from 647 to 1,478 square feet. It also has 4,500 square feet of street-level retail space, and spaces for the Sugar Hill Arts Commission gallery and the Sugar Hill Historic Preservation Society’s museum.
The gallery and history museum are both operated by the city. Edwards said the developer created a public park on part of its property as well.
Those amenities, as well as the proximity to the E Center, The Bowl, walking trails and the Eagle Theatre, are why Sugar Hill’s mayor feels Broadstone will be an attractive residential option in the city, particularly with older residents.
That’s why Edwards said he’s looking at moving in.
“My kids are grown up and out of the house and this is the kind of a thing that a 55-year-old would love to see,” he said. “You’ve got an entertainment district right at your finger tips, you’ve got restaurants, you’ve got retail, you’ve got a small little park that they made on the side, you’ve got a brewery, you’ve got the amphitheater and you’ve got the theater right there in one location in our downtown.”
There are four wood-framed buildings in Broadstone Sugar Hill. Each apartment includes: kitchens that feature quartz countertops, custom cabinetry and wood-style flooring, push button disposals, oversized sinks and Moen fixtures; bathrooms that also feature Moen fixtures as well as upsized baths, porcelain tile and frameless glass showers; walk-in closets with custom shelving; front-loading washers and dryers; custom pendant lighting and USB ports.
There is a two-story parking deck with 453 parking spaces included as part of Broadstone as well.
“Broadstone Sugar Hill embraces the city’s commitment to creating a walkable, livable destination and offers residents the opportunity to enjoy a relaxed lifestyle without sacrificing leisure, urban living,” Alliance Residential Company’s Southeast Managing Director Todd Oglesby said.
“We are proud to be welcomed into the Sugar Hill community and to have worked closely with the City of Sugar Hill for a number of years to support the continued growth of downtown.”
Additional information about Broadstone, including rental information, can be found at www.broadstonesugarhill.com/. The developer also said anyone who is interested in learning more about the development can follow Broadstone Sugar Hill on Facebook and Instagram.
