The Gas South District could be getting competition for events in its backyard.
Krause Auto Group CEO Vernon Krause announced plans for a 100-acre mixed-use development, called The Gathering at South Forsyth, at the intersection of Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Union Hill Road in south Forsyth County.
The development would include a 750,000-square-foot arena capable of hosting concerts, sporting events or graduations. The 18,000-seat arena would reportedly be used to try and lure an NHL team.
It would also include 1.6 million square feet of commercial and retail space, a boutique and business hotel with 450 rooms, a 100-square-foot community center, dining options, a 7,500-square-foot fire station and an unspecified number of residential units.
“The community of South Forsyth holds great meaning for me," Krause said. "As a global entertainment hub, The Gathering at South Forsyth will provide residents, employers and visitors with the ability to see their favorite musician, experience a family-friendly ice show or eat at a James Beard-awarded restaurant without having to sit in their car for hours.
“The development will include the best in advanced technology, sustainability, walkability and connectivity – all within a comfortable and accessible setting.”
The proposal could be a rival to the Gas South District for events such as concerts and conventions. The Gas South District has its own 13,000-seat arena, hosts hockey and lacrosse teams, is getting its own full-service hotel, is working toward getting a mixed-use entertainment district and recently underwent an expansion of its convention space that took it up to nearly 100,000-square feet of exhibit space.
The development team behind The Gathering will file a request with Forsyth County officials to create an overlay district on April 25, when the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners holds it work session, are public listening sessions are expected to take place sometime in May.
The development team includes Dovin Ficken LLC, which is providing legal counsel; Stafford Sports, which is serving as the owner's representative; Nelson, which is handling land planning; JLL, which is serving as real estate advisors; SCI Architects, which designed the arena; Kimley-Horn, which did civil engineering; and Stone Planning, which did the economic impact research.
Daily Post news partner, FOX 5 Atlanta, reported the development is expected to cost $1.5 to $2 billion.
The development's location is right off State Route 400 and was previously set to the be the site of a regional mall, which never came to fruition.
Krause waned to create a place where people couple meet and hang out. He looked at locations in Fulton and Cobb counties before Forsyth County Commission Chairman Alfred John pitched south Forsyth.
Any attempt at luring an NHL team would come with its own questions, namely: Would such a team be successful? Atlanta was previously home to the Atlanta Flames in the 1970's and the Atlanta Thrashers from 1999 until 2011. Both teams left, however, when they relocated to Canadian cities.
Since the Thrashers' departure, the ECHL's Georgia Gladiators, which plays its games at the Gas South Arena, has been the only professional hockey team in the area.
“The Gathering at South Forsyth will be an economic driver like no other,” John said. “It will enhance what our County currently offers with an added focal point for world-class events, shopping and dining, and it will generate thousands of jobs both during, and after, construction.
"In addition, for the first time, our students and their families will be able to celebrate milestone achievements like graduations without limitations or being forced to travel outside the County’s boundaries. This best-in-class development will create a halo effect that will raise the County’s visibility and provide added economic growth opportunities.”
Forsyth County Commissioner Laura Semanson added, “This project will be of a similar caliber to other successfully executed mixed-use developments like Avalon and Halcyon. The vision is to create a village that makes use of the natural landscape surrounding the property.
"New transportation improvements in this area including the extension of Ronald Reagan Boulevard, the widening of McGinnis Ferry Road and the new interchange on 400 at McGinnis Ferry will mitigate traffic impacts in the area. Finally, it will provide the County with significant added tax revenue that will benefit every resident with long-term economic viability."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.