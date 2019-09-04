A developer is looking to build 168 Low-Income Housing Tax Credit apartments on Winder Highway near the Alcovy River, according to Gwinnett County records.
BH Affordable LLC has filed an application to have 15 acres on the 1395 Winder Highway rezoned from agricultural-residence, single-family residence and manufactured housing zonings to a multifamily residential zoning.
"Applicant seeks to rezone the Property to provide workforce or affordable housing for the surrounding area of Dacula, Lawrenceville and unincorporated Gwinnett County," Dillard Sellers' G. Douglas Dillard wrote in the rezoning application. "Applicant's proposed residential community will be a Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) apartment development, restricted to households earning 60% of the Area Median Income or less."
The Planning Commission is scheduled to take up the apartment request at its Oct. 1 meeting. Gwinnett County's Planning and Development Department has not added its review and recommendation to the application file.
The project, if approved by county officials, is expected to include six residential buildings that would be three stories in height. The development is also expected to include a clubhouse and green space along the Alcovy River. It would also have an exercise facility, a playground, a swimming pool and a dog park.
Dillard Sellers argues in the rezoning application that there is a need for affordable housing in the Dacula and Lawrenceville area. Among the figures it listed in its application is a statistic that about one-third of renter households in the market area earn between $30,000 and $59,999.
Since it will be a Low-Income Housing Tax Credit apartment development, it will target households whose income falls in the $35,349 and $51,660 range, according to documents filed with the county.
"There is significant demand for workforce and affordable housing in Gwinnett County and along the Winder Highway corridor, including demand for apartments like the Applicant's proposed residential community," Dillard wrote in the rezoning application. "Additionally, demographics in the target market area surrounding the Property heavily support such development."
Once the county's Planning and Development staff completes its review of the special use permit application, it will make its recommendation. The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the matter and then make its own recommendation on the application.
The final decision will be made by Gwinnett's Board of Commissioners after it holds its own public hearing on the request. Unless the planning commission delays a decision on the proposal, the Board of Commissioners could hold its public hearing and make a decision in late October.