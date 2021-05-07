Developers working on a 58-unit luxury townhome development in unincorporated Lawrenceville have secured a $12 million loan to help fund construction on the residential units.
Real estate lender Trez Capital announced this week that it provided the loan to Sweetwater Landing LLC for the Sweetwater Springs Townhomes development, which will be located at 1510 Duluth Highway. Trez Capital's Ben Jacobson, Brett Forman and Scott Mehlman originated the loan.
“Sweetwater Springs has spacious units with high-end finishes and first-class amenities that bring a level of sophistication to the development and community at large,” said Jacobson. When you combine that with the excellent location, I believe this development is going to be extremely successful and be a catalyst for additional growth.”
The townhome development is expected to have both two and three-bedroom units that feature two and a half bathrooms as well as walk-in closets, full-size stackable laundry units, wood-like plank flooring, a playground and activity area, a covered gazebo, grilling stations, a dog park and complimentary access to a neighborhood pool.
“We remain committed to quality residential projects with strong borrowers," Forman said. "We are dedicated to delivering creative, entrepreneurial and long-term solutions for developers. This borrower has an impressive record building homes in the Atlanta metro area.”
Officials from Trez Capital, which offers six to 36-month debt and equity financing ranging from $5 million to $100 million for development projects, said the loan for Sweetwater Springs is part of the firm's efforts to increase its lending activities in the Atlanta area. Caperton Putt, a longtime real estate finance professional, was hired in April, to lead the firm's Atlanta office, which is focusing on residential lot development, multifamily housing and industrial lending opportunities.
In addition to the Sweetwater Springs development, the firm has also provided a $26.7 million loan for land acquisition and construction of The Exchange at Gwinnett mixed-use development at the Buford Drive interchange on Interstate 85, as well as a $25.5 million first mortgage for the acquisition and renovation of a hotel in downtown Atlanta.
