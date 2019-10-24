The former Fiserv site along the Chattahoochee River has been sold to make room for a massive senior living community in Peachtree Corners.
The Providence Group of Georgia has purchased the 115-acre site with plans for the senior community, which it is teaming up with East Jones Bridge LLC for development. The community will include 916 units on property that has about 4,000 feet of frontage on the Chattahoochee River.
“East Jones Bridge sits in a prime location due to its close proximity to Gwinnett, North Fulton, and Forsyth counties,” said Warren Jolly, president of The Providence Group, in a statement. “With a robust aging population, we saw heavy demand in the market for a community of high-quality homes specifically built with the needs of the 55+ active adult community in mind.”
Construction on the development is expected to begin in January with the first homes expected to go on sale sometime in the fourth quarter of 2020.
The development's residential offerings are expected to include single-family homes, townhouses, condominiums with independent, assisted living and memory care options available to residents.
It will be a gated community with amenities designed to address wellness, sustainability, connectivity and innovation.
“From the moment we successfully acquired this property we knew we had the opportunity to do something very special," said Ken Shumard and Gary Chamblee of The Shumard Group in a joint statement released by the Providence Group. "It was important for us to get input from the city of Peachtree Corners on what the mayor and council thought was needed in our city.
"With the vision in place, we knew the missing ingredient was a great partner, and that partner was The Providence Group. We have worked together for almost a year to make this dream become a reality.”
The city highlighted a connection between the development and Jones Bridge Park as well. The park is less than three miles from the Peachtree Corners Town Center, which officials said will be within walking distance of the community.
“This is welcome and important news for our community,” Peachtree Corners Mayor Mike Mason said in a statement. “As Peachtree Corners’ population ages, we want to make sure that housing for these citizens is available. This project will provide that housing while respecting the sensitive river corridor and tree canopy.”