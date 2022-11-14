RangeWater Real Estate's planned apartment development, The Margot, is shown in this rendering. It is being built alongside a built--to-rent single-family home and townhome development, called The Mabry, on Buford Drive near Coolray Field.
From left, RangeWater Real Estate's Executive Managing Director of Property Management Tracy Bowers; Development Manager Claire Hansen; Chairman & CEO Steven Shores; Director of Construction Alp Kirmizioglu; and Executive Managing Director of Development Brian Oates pose for a photo during the groundbreaking of The Mabry and The Margot development on Buford Drive earlier this month.
RangeWater Real Estate's planned apartment development, The Margot, is shown in this rendering. It is being built alongside a built--to-rent single-family home and townhome development, called The Mabry, on Buford Drive near Coolray Field.
Photo: RangeWater Real Estate
From left, RangeWater Real Estate's Executive Managing Director of Property Management Tracy Bowers; Development Manager Claire Hansen; Chairman & CEO Steven Shores; Director of Construction Alp Kirmizioglu; and Executive Managing Director of Development Brian Oates pose for a photo during the groundbreaking of The Mabry and The Margot development on Buford Drive earlier this month.
A residential community with more than nearly 500 apartments and built-to-rent single-family homes and townhomes is under construction in the Lawrenceville area.
RangeWater Real Estate recently broke ground on the 50-acre residential community at the intersection of Buford and Azalea Drives in unincorporated Lawrenceville. The community will include The Mabry, which will have 156 single-family homes and townhomes, and The Margot, which will have 332 apartment homes. The community will be near Coolray Field and the Exchange at Gwinnett.
"I am proud of our diligent and resourceful team for seeing the energy and potential in Gwinnett County to build this meticulously designed community of townhomes, detached single-family homes and apartment homes," RangeWater Chairman and CEO Steven Shores said. "Gwinnett is one of America's fastest-growing counties and now one of the nation's most diverse. We are excited to expand our footprint in the area and finally bring these projects to life in this dynamic and exciting county, which combines the best of big city living with the comforts of the suburbs."
RangeWater acquired the property in June and launched RangeWater Construction around the same time. The construction arm of the company is currently building 620 multifamily and single-family units across the country and plans to start construction on another 800 units next year.
The homes in The Mabry will include three- and four-bedroom floor plans that range from 1,400 and 2,200 square feet in size. Each home will have its own backyard or a patio while the entire community will have a dog park, an events lawn, a pool and a walking trail that goes around a scenic pond. The Mabry will be RangeWater's first build-to-rent community in Gwinnett County and it is expected to begin pre-leasing in fall 2023.
Meanwhile, The Margot will have one- and two-bedroom floor plans that ranges from 750 square feet to 1,153 square feet in size, and it will have an infinity pool, an outdoor kitchen, two dog parks, an event space, a terraced English garden and native plant meadow. It is expected to begin pre-leasing in Winter 2023.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.