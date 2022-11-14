A residential community with more than nearly 500 apartments and built-to-rent single-family homes and townhomes is under construction in the Lawrenceville area.

RangeWater Real Estate recently broke ground on the 50-acre residential community at the intersection of Buford and Azalea Drives in unincorporated Lawrenceville. The community will include The Mabry, which will have 156 single-family homes and townhomes, and The Margot, which will have 332 apartment homes. The community will be near Coolray Field and the Exchange at Gwinnett.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.