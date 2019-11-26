After Thanksgiving dinners are finished up this week, shoppers will be heading out to look for deals on Thursday night and on Black Friday.

Thanksgiving/Black Friday store hours

Some stores and mall hours for Thanksgiving Evening and Black Friday include:

Mall of Georgia

Thanksgiving Day: 5 p.m. until 1 a.m. Friday

Black Friday: 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Sugarloaf Mills

Thanksgiving Day: 6 p.m. until 1 a.m. Friday

Black Friday: 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Target

Thanksgiving Day: 5 p.m. until 1 a.m. on Friday

Black Friday: Doors open at 7 a.m.

Walmart

Thanksgiving Day/Black Friday: Doors open at 6 p.m. on Thursday, many stores at 24-hour supercenters

Macy's

Thanksgiving Day: 5 p.m. until 2 a.m. Friday

Black Friday: 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.

JC Penny

Thanksgiving Day/Black Friday: Stores open at 2 p.m. Thursday, most will remain open until 10 p.m. Friday

Belk

Thanksgiving Day: 4 p.m. until 1 a.m. Friday

Black Friday: 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Kohls

Thanksgiving Day: 5 p.m. until midnight

Black Friday: Open 24 hours

Old Navy

Thanksgiving Day/Black Friday: 3 p.m. Thursday until 11 p.m. Friday (Peachtree Corners and Snellville stores only, Mall of Georgia and Sugarloaf Mill locations will follow mall hours)

Game Stop

Thanksgiving Day: 3 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Black Friday: 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Best Buy

Thanksgiving Day: 5 p.m. until 1 a.m. Friday

Black Friday: 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Dick's Sporting Goods

Thanksgiving Day: 6 p.m. until 2 a.m. Friday

Black Friday: 5 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Bass Pro Shops

Thanksgiving Day: 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Black Friday: Doors open at 5 a.m., Black Friday "6-Hour Sale" lasts until 11 a.m.