In a normal year, Gwinnett County Parks and Recreation would have a full lineup of events planned for July to commemorate National Parks and Recreation Month.
The key wording there, however, is “in a normal year.” This is no normal year.
With the ongoing COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, Gwinnett County parks officials have had to change their approach to National Parks and Recreation Month. Instead of a full month of events, residents are being encouraged to participate in a “Selfie Safari,” where they go to parks around the county and take selfies of themselves to post on social media.
“It’s a challenge, we got creative this year so that’s good,” Gwinnett Parks and Recreation Community Engagement Manager Sheila Fowler said. “What we’re doing is, of course, we want to encourage folks to be out and be active at the portions of the parks that are open.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected Gwinnett’s 50 parks just as it has affected many other parts of society. There are signs encouraging social distancing, and it is not uncommon to see people wearing masks. Initially, nearly all parts of county parks, except mainly open fields and walking trails were closed down because of the pandemic.
Many of the areas that had closed, however, are now open again. Fowler said the biggest thing right now is that indoor facilities are closed to the general public when they are housing summer camps.
Otherwise, there are plenty of areas in county parks that are open for public use.
“The vast majority of the parks are open: the dog parks, the playgrounds, pavilions, basketball, tennis, all of those sorts of things are open,” Fowler said. “Our buildings are closed during the day when we are having summer campers so that we can keep that ratio low and keep the campers safe, but people are having picnics and flying kites and going fishing and doing all kinds of stuff at the parks.”
National Parks and Recreation Month is an initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association. It is designed to promote the importance of parks, and to get more people to visit their local parks, by highlighting them as essential and vital parts of the community, according to the National Recreation and Park Association’s website.
This year’s Parks and Recreation Month theme is “We Are Parks and Recreation.”
Two activities Gwinnett is encouraging residents to do, which they can do on their own, are the “Selfie Safari” and the “Trail Trek.”
The idea behind the “Selfie Safari” is to get parks visitors to take pictures of themselves showing things that can be seen or done at Gwinnett parks. the visitors are asked to then post the pictures on Instagram or Facebook while tagging @GwinnettParksAndRec with the hashtag #WeAreParksAndRec.
A tie-in to the safari is the third annual dinosaur scavenger hunt where residents are encouraged to visit Gwinnett parks to see if they can find some of the dinosaurs statues that the county has placed around the county. Clues to the locations of the dinosaurs can be found on the Gwinnett Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
Meanwhile, the “Trail Trek” is a fitness challenge that the county’s parks and recreation department staff came up with. Visitors are challenged to walk at least 20 miles of park trails in the county.
Instructions on how to complete tasks, as well as scorecards, for both activities are available at GwinnettParks.com.
“Our award-winning parks offer something for everyone,” Gwinnett County Department of Community Services Deputy Director Mark Patterson said. “Whether you want to enjoy a picturesque picnic, hike a scenic nature trail, try your luck fishing, play disc golf or rent a pavilion for your family reunion, we have it all and more.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has given Gwinnett residents a new incentive to visit the county’s parks. While gyms were closed for a few months because of the pandemic, residents had to look elsewhere for fitness options and walking on parks trails was one available alternative.
Fowler said parks and recreation staff have noticed an uptick in the number of people visiting county parks, although they don’t have exact numbers to show how many people have visited.
Since there is no admission fee to enter Gwinnett parks, that increase parks and recreation officials are touting is based on anecdotal evidence such as observations of fuller parking lots and an increased number of calls from residents who say they are enjoying using the park trails.
“We have noticed there’s been a big increase in people walking and running on the trails (and), of course, there’s mountain bikers out there,” Fowler said. “It’s been nice to see more people out during the day using the parks.”
That increased use of parks and higher number of residents taking advantage of the county’s natural resources might be one of the few silver linings that could be found in the pandemic.
In a way, the pandemic is actually helping fulfill the goal of National Parks and Recreation Month to get more people to use parks across the U.S., and to highlight their importance to the community.
“I think people are tuning in more in their own community, which is nice,” Fowler said. “Certainly the park use is up, which is nice, and people are enjoying the parks. We’re getting a lot of good feedback.”
