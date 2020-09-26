Officials in Gwinnett County have one simple message for any residents who have not yet participated in the 2020 Census: There's still a little bit of time to participate online.
The census found itself in the headlines on Friday after a federal judge ordered the deadline to participate extended from Wednesday to the end of October. The federal government is appealing that decision, however, so it is possible that the deadline could be set back to this week.
Either way, Gwinnett County commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash said residents who haven't participated yet should go ahead and do so without delay.
"For all Gwinnett residents who have completed a 2020 Census form, thank you for doing your part to ensure that Gwinnett counts this year and for the next decade," Nash said. "For those Gwinnett residents who have not yet responded to the Census, take a few minutes right now to do so. We want to be sure you are not missing from the count."
As of Friday, the U.S. Census Bureau reported 70.5% of Gwinnett households had self-responded to the census, including 64.8% who responded online, which is a new option offered for the first time with the 2020 Census. By comparison, 66.3% of Gwinnett households self-responded to the 2010 Census.
Nash said there are several ways in which Gwinnett County can benefit from everyone of its households being counted. The count will produce what will be considered a once-a-decade hard number for the county's population.
A plethora of decisions will be made off of that data, ranging from distribution of services to how congressional district boundaries are drawn by the Georgia General Assembly next year.
"A wide range of things depend upon having an accurate count for Gwinnett, like federal and state funding, representation in Congress and the State Legislature and allocation of resources," Nash said. "(Residents can) help ensure Gwinnett receives its fair share by being counted."
Georgia's self-response rate for this year's census is 61.9%. When the number of people counted so far in the non-response follow ups are added in, 93.8% of households in Georgia have been counted so far. That puts Georgia just outside the bottom five for percentage of households counted so far in each state, commonwealth and U.S. territory, according to Census Bureau data.
Not only does Gwinnett have a higher self-reporting rate than the entire state, the 7th Congressional District — which includes parts of Gwinnett and Forsyth counties — has a higher self-reporting rate than any other congressional district in Georgia. The 7th District had a self-reporting rate of 72.1%.
The 4th Congressional District, which includes part of south Gwinnett, had a self-response rate of 65%. Meanwhile, the 10th Congressional District, which includes much of eastern Gwinnett, had a self-response rate of 62.2%.
Berkeley Lake has one of the highest, if not the highest, self-response rates in Georgia at 88.4%.
The cities of Auburn, Braselton, Dacula, Grayson, Loganville, Snellville, Sugar Hill and Suwanee each had self-reporting rates ranging from 70.9% to 77.6%. The rates in Buford, Duluth, Lawrenceville, Lilburn and Peachtree Corners ranged from 64% to 68.9%.
Norcross' self-reporting rate was 59% while Rest Haven's rate was the lowest in the county at 48.6%.
City, county and congressional-level data on non-responsive followups was not provided on the Census Bureau's website.
"All of the cities have put forth some effort," Gwinnett Municipal Association Managing Director Randy Meacham, who has also served on Gwinnett's Complete Count committee, said. "(Berkeley Lake) has performed well and there are a couple of others that have performed well.
"The reason to do it is the federal dollar assignments and the money that would flow back to Gwinnett based on the population and the programs that would be delivered (and) grants are based on that."
Anyone who has not yet participated in the census by self-reporting or through contact with a Census Bureau field representative can participate online by visiting 2020census.gov/.
