The race to replace state Rep. Tim Barr in the Georgia House of Representatives in the 2022 election cycle has begun.
Derrick McCollum, a Gainesville resident and U.S. Marines veteran, announced earlier this month that he plans to run as a Republican to replace Barr as the House District 103 representative. The seat will be open in 2022 because Barr announced in May that he would run for the 10th congressional District seat that will be open because of U.S. Rep. Jody Hice’s decision to run for secretary of state.
“Service has been the calling of my life,” McCollum said in a campaign announcement. “I enlisted in the Marines to fight for my country. I served as a fire fighter to protect our families. Today, as a small business owner, I remain called to serve – as your voice at the State Capitol, where you have my word that I will be unwavering in the fight to preserve our conservative values, our way of life, and the American Dream.
“I’m ready to serve, and over the next year, I will be working hard to earn the trust and support of the people of this district.”
McCollum runs two businesses in Gainesville and he and his wife, Gina, have five kids and three grandchildren. He served in the Marines as part of Operation Desert Storm and became a firefighter and EMT in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. He remained in the fire service until he retired earlier this year.
He previously ran against Barr for the District 103 seat in 2020.
“I hope you will join me in this campaign with your prayers and support,” McCollum said in a message to supporters. “Together, we can take on the radical left and the woke mob – and protect life, preserve our gun rights, stand with law enforcement, use my common-sense business experience to keep our economy rolling, defeat the cancel culture and preserve the American Dream for future generations.”
