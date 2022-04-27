Gwinnett County deputies have taken a man wanted on computer pornography attempted child molestation charges into custody with help from the Chatham County Police Department.
Thomas George Kaercher was charged in 2020 with multiple crimes, including two counts of criminal attempt to commit aggravated child molestation, and one count each of computer pornography, electronically furnishing obscene material to minors and obscene internet contact with a child. A felony failure to appear charge has now been added to that list.
The initial incident that led to the charges occurred in 2020 and he was originally arrested in May of that year and released from the jail nearly three months later, in late July 2020. Gwinnett County police have been leading the investigation on the case.
"Kaercher failed to appear before the Judge on his scheduled court date," Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman, Deputy Ashley Castiblanco said. "Consequently, a warrant was issued for his arrest. Our investigators located him in Savannah, Georgia."
Castiblanco said Chatham County Police Department helped deputies with the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office's Fugitive Unit extradite Kaercher to Gwinnett County. He is currently being held without bond in the Gwinnett County Jail.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
