Whenever Dennis Billew drives around Lawrenceville – or in just about any other part of Gwinnett County – he doesn’t just see things the way they are. He also sees what they once were.
A Gwinnett County native who was born and raised on Rock Springs Road in the vicinity of what is now the Mall of Georgia, Billew has spent a considerable portion of his professional life in his home community working in engineering and development, so he’s basically got his fingerprints — and his memories — on locations all over town.
“We used to go swimming down at the Woodward Mill,” said Billew, who will celebrate his 76th birthday in early December. “We knew that family well and we’d go swimming in that mill pond all the time in the summer, but that was long, long ago.
“Gwinnett Place was a 100-acre shopping center and there were another 468 acres of land and I was the engineer for the bigger tract. It was basically a trailer park and a truck stop on a dirt road. I remember it very well. The same can be said for Mall of Georgia and the Howell Ferry area. And when I moved back here in 1982 and saw Peachtree Corners, I was in shock the first time I drove down through there.”
For the last decade, Billew has served as Lawrenceville’s city engineer and now has decided to transition from his current position to take another engineering job with the city. But regardless of job title, Billew will continue to be an integral resource with his vast institutional knowledge on growth and development in Gwinnett County.
“He has (had) a great career in Gwinnett that follows Gwinnett County’s growth over the years,” wrote Lawrenceville city manager Chuck Warbington in an email. “Before he came to the City almost 10 years ago … he was the ‘go-to engineer’ to get developments down in Gwinnett for decades.”
And Billew, who earned an associate’s degree in engineering technology at Southern Tech (now known as Southern Polytechnic) and a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Valdosta State, possesses an impressive background with relation to growth in Gwinnett County, metro Atlanta and Northeast Georgia.
Before joining the city, he served on task forces that wrote (or re-wrote) development regulations and stormwater directives. He pointed out that the stormwater regulations he helped write eventually became the model ordinance for the area, as determined by the North Metro Water Planning District.
From 1986 until 2009, Billew also served on the board of the Council for Quality Growth and served one year as the organization’s president.
Billew also served with a group – appointed by then-Lt. Gov. Pierre Howard — that composed the initial National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System ordinance for the state.
“It was a committee of tremendous knowledge – I felt like I was the least knowledgeable person there,” Billew said.
During his time as city engineer, Billew was appointed by Gov. Sonny Perdue to serve on the board of directors of the state’s Department of Natural Resources.
“It was an extremely interesting time,” he said. “It wasn’t something I sought but it was an honor to serve on that board because it was a great bunch of people and I’m sure there are still great people there.”
Billew, who graduated from Central Gwinnett High School in 1962, found his passion for engineering while working on a survey crew during his junior year of high school. Upon graduating from Valdosta State, he worked for a Virginia consulting firm before taking a similar job in Washington, DC. After four years in Savannah as Chatham County’s assistant engineer, he returned home in 1982.
For nearly a quarter century he co-owned and operated Duluth-based Development Consultants Group, which he closed before coming to work for the city of Lawrenceville in 2010.
Married in 1996 to the former Nancy Brand, Billew joked, “Her father and brother were both on the city council at one time or another. But that wasn’t held against me when I came to work for the city.
“Nancy was born on Culver Street a block from the square and she never wants to leave,” he added.
Billew has been part of numerous noteworthy projects during his time in Gwinnett County and he points to leadership as being perhaps the most important part of the growth process.
“I’ve been blessed to work with a number of visionary people,” he said. “Gwinnett County has been blessed with leaders who always looked to the future.”
And not for one second does Billew ever second-guess his resolve to return to his hometown after nearly two decades away.
“That was absolutely a great decision to come back here,” he said. “It’s just been great.”
