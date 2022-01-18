Two Democrats have recently announced plans to run for the House District 97 seat in western Gwinnett that will be open in this year's elections.
Ruwa Romman and Jonathan "JT" Wu each announced bids for the seat, which is largely made up of the current House District 95, although the western part of that district was moved into the new state House District 48. District lines were moved as part of legislative redistricting, which goes into effect with this year's election cycle.
The district is made up of Berkeley Lake as well as parts of Duluth, Peachtree Corners and Norcross. State Rep. Beth Moore, D-Peachtree Corners, is the representative for House District 95, but she has announced plans to run for the new Senate District 7 seat this year.
Wu has based his campaign on addressing education, healthcare, progress, community and opportunity. The Duluth native, who now lives in Norcross, is the founder of the early childhood literacy nonprofit, Preface, and has been highlighted as one of the most influential Asian-Americans in the state by the Georgia Asian Times.
"I'm a lifelong Georgian raised right here in Gwinnett - and I'm running because every child deserves a high quality education, good healthcare, and hope for a brighter future,” said Wu said. “As a first-generation American whose parents immigrated to this country and sacrificed every day for a better life, I’m fighting to ensure the next generation has the same opportunities I had growing up, when my parents took a chance and crossed an ocean to make America their home.
"Thanks to them, I was able to go to college - where I got my start in public service helping to advise State Department diplomats - serve across the private sector, and spend my career fighting for education and healthcare right here at home."
Wu's campaign website can be viewed at www.JTWuforGeorgia.com/.
Meanwhile, Romman said in a campaign announcement that she plans to run of issues such as updating the Quality Basic Education formula that the state uses to provide funding for local school systems, tackling Medicaid expansion and addressing voting rights.
The Duluth resident is a senior consultant for a professional services management company which works with government agencies on ways to approach major public policy issues at all levels of government.
"Education accounts for 50% of Georgia’s budget, yet Georgia ranks 30th in the nation and underpays its teachers due to an outdated QBE Formula," Romman said in a statement. "Georgia’s hospitals are shutting down because Republican lawmakers won’t expand Medicaid even during a deadly pandemic.
"Georgia’s lack of public services and inadequate workforce development programs created a chasm for many when it comes to economic opportunity. Our democracy is under attack by Republicans who do not believe in the fundamental right to vote and do not respect our election results. It is time for bold leadership in the State House to face these issues head-on."
Romman's campaign website can be found at ruwa4georgia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.