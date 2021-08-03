State Rep. Jasmine Clark, D-Lilburn, delivers face masks to one of the schools in her House district. Democrats in Gwinnett’s state House delegation donated more than 30,000 face masks to Gwinnett schools last week.
State Rep. Jasmine Clark, D-Lilburn, delivers face masks to one of the schools in her House district. Democrats in Gwinnett's state House delegation donated more than 30,000 face masks to Gwinnett schools last week.
State Rep. Marvin Lim, D-Norcross, delivers face masks to one of the schools in his House district. Democrats in Gwinnett's state House delegation donated more than 30,000 face masks to Gwinnett schools last week.
State Rep. Donna McLeod, D-Lawrenceville, delivers face masks to one of the schools in her House district. Democrats in Gwinnett’s state House delegation donated more than 30,000 face masks to Gwinnett schools last week.
State Rep. Jasmine Clark, D-Lilburn, delivers face masks to one of the schools in her House district. Democrats in Gwinnett’s state House delegation donated more than 30,000 face masks to Gwinnett schools last week.
Photo: Georgia House of Representatives
State Rep. Jasmine Clark, D-Lilburn, delivers face masks to one of the schools in her House district. Democrats in Gwinnett's state House delegation donated more than 30,000 face masks to Gwinnett schools last week.
Photo: Georgia House of Representatives
State Rep. Jasmine Clark, D-Lilburn, delivers face masks to Knight Elementary School. Democrats in Gwinnett's state House delegation donated more than 30,000 face masks to Gwinnett schools last week.
Photo: Georgia House of Representatives
State Rep. Marvin Lim, D-Norcross, delivers face masks to one of the schools in his House district. Democrats in Gwinnett's state House delegation donated more than 30,000 face masks to Gwinnett schools last week.
Photo: Georgia House of Representatives
State Rep. Donna McLeod, D-Lawrenceville, delivers face masks to one of the schools in her House district. Democrats in Gwinnett’s state House delegation donated more than 30,000 face masks to Gwinnett schools last week.
Gwinnett County legislators recently decided to show their backing of Gwinnett County Public Schools’ new face mask mandate by making a big donation to local schools to help protect kids.
Democrats in the county’s state House delegation donated more than 30,000 face masks to local schools. GCPS announced last week that it would re-instate a face mask mandate for at least the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year because of surging COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant.
State Reps. Jasmine Clark, D-Lilburn; Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville; Rebecca Mitchell, D-Snellville; Marvin Lim, D-Norcross; Pedro Marin, D-Duluth; Dewey McClain, D-Lawrenceville; Donna McLeod, D-Lawrenceville; Shelly Hutchinson, D-Snellville; Karen Bennett, D-Stone Mountain; and Dar-shun Kendrick, D-Lithonia, donated masks to schools that are located in their respective districts.
“We are thankful that Gwinnett County Public Schools are following the science and doing what it takes to keep those in our schools safe,” Clark said. “We want to support our schools by making sure that they are equipped to provide masks to any students that need them. Along with vaccinating all who are eligible, masks will be an essential tool in allowing in-person schooling to proceed safely.”
GCPS’ decision to re-instate the face mask mandate, which was issued by former Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks days before his tenure as the district’s leader ended, came on the heals of new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that people should wear face masks regardless of whether they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or not.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.