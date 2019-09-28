Twenty-seven years.
That's how long it has been since a Democrat ran for sheriff. It was 1992 and James "Jim" Keinard was the Democratic Party's nominee against Republican Jim Carsten.
Carsten won in a landslide.
"(Keinard) had to be a brave person because it's my understanding that in the 80's, that's when a lot of people starting defecting and ever since then it was really hard to get someone to run as a Democrat." Gwinnett County Democratic Party Chairwoman Bianca Keaton said.
Next year's election for sheriff will break a nearly three decade trend of the sheriff's office appearing on general election ballots without the Democrats putting up a candidate for the office. Although the county's longtime sheriff, Butch Conway, has faced write-in opponents and challengers from within the Republican Party before, he's never faced a Democrat in an election.
Not only will there be a Democrat running for sheriff in 2020, but five people — Curtis Clemons, Keybo Taylor, Ben Haynes, Floyd Scott and — have already jumped in the race to seek the party's nomination for the seat.
To put how long it's been since a Democrat ran for sheriff into perspective, it hasn't happened in the 21st century — a century that is nearly one-quarter of the way done.
In fact, the last time there was a Democratic candidate for sheriff on a general election in Gwinnett, it was the same election where Bill Clinton won his first term as president.
"Primarily, there hasn't been a lot of Democrats running for much of anything outside of the top ticket items and I think (the growing number of down ticket Democrats) is part of the rebirth of Democrats that is happening here," Keaton said. "They are realizing they can run — and win — being Democrats."
Scott, who's campaign is pledging "to commit to the constitutional responsibilities of the Sheriff's Office," is the latest to make an official jump into the Sheriff's race with a campaign kickoff party set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Norcross Cultural Arts and Community Center.
Ramos-Arce announced earlier in the year, although Keaton said she wasn't sure if he's filed his campaign finance paperwork yet.
A long drought for Democrats
If there hasn't been a Democrat who ran for sheriff since 1992, it's been even longer since a Democrat won the office.
Republicans began sweeping offices in Gwinnett in the 1980s as the GOP rose to prominence in the county and the Democratic Party went into a decline.
"At one point, you literally could have been laughed out of the room if you ran as a Democrat in Gwinnett County," Curtis Clemons said.
If the 27-year stretch since a Democrat ran for sheriff seems long, it's been even longer since a Democrat held the office.
W.J. Dodd was the last Democrat to serve as sheriff. He held the office for 16 years — the longest tenured sheriff until Butch Conway later broke that record. Dodd's stint in the office ended when Republican Bobby Plunkett defeated him in the 1984 election, when the GOP swept nearly every local office on the ballot, according to news reports from the time.
At the time, then-Gwinnett Democratic Party Chairman Ray Gunnin told the Home Weekly that he didn't believe Democrats were done in the county.
"(Democrats) are a party in exile, just waiting to come back," Gunnin told the newspaper. "I think (the Republican domination) is temporary."
But Democrats stayed out of power in Gwinnett for decades.
Carsten replaced Plunkett in 1992, keeping the sheriff's office in GOP hands. Conway, however, challenged Carsten four years later in the Republican primary and won.
In the absence of Democratic candidates, the only challenges to Conway since he beat Carsten came, first, from a general election write-in candidate in 1996 who worked under his predecessor and later from the occasional Republican in a primary election challenge.
Shifting politics give Democrats hope for winning the sheriff's office
It may have taken longer than Gunnin probably imagined, but his prophecy that Democrats would someday be back in Gwinnett has started to become reality.
The last few election cycles, particularly the 2016 and 2018 elections, have shown a major shift happening in Gwinnett politics as the county's electorate grows more diverse alongside its overall population diversity.
"The county continues to move in that direction (toward Democrats) which means that some of the Republicans who held on narrowly in 2018 are going to have a harder time in 2020," University of Georgia political science professor Charles Bullock said.
Although Democrats had begun winning some seats from Gwinnett in the Georgia General Assembly earlier in the decade, the 2016 election saw Democrat Hillary Clinton narrowly win the county in that year's presidential race. It was the first time since 1976 that Gwinnett had gone for a Democrat in a presidential race.
Keaton said Clinton's victory in Gwinnett was a turning point for local Democrats.
"I give Hillary Clinton a ton of credit for helping Democrats in Gwinnett understand that we're not alone," she said.
Two years later, Democrat Stacey Abrams won the county by a significantly larger margin in the governor's race. That helped usher in a wave of seats in Gwinnett flipping to Democrats in last year's election, including two seats on the county commission, a seat on the Gwinnett Board of Education and control of Gwinnett's legislative delegation.
"In the last two elections, you've really seen where Democrats have made significant gains in Gwinnett County," Keybo Taylor said. "We've flipped a few house seats, we have two Democratic commissioners that are on board that came up out of the last election cycle. You had a solicitor (Brian Whiteside) who won a county-wide election out here.
"The politics of Gwinnett County is changing. I think Gwinnett County is going blue (and) I think it's going to get deeper blue as we go along, but as with anything else, we have to be on our message and we have to give a positive message."
Haynes said he believes the Democratic base has existed in Gwinnett for awhile, but he believes issues in national politics are helping driving change in Gwinnett politics as well.
"Now, with the way things are in Washington, it's kind of pushed those folks out more to become more vocal for the Democratic Party," Ben Haynes said.
Will Conway run again in 2020?
One of the big questions looming out there is whether Conway will run again. He was first elected in 1996, and has stayed in the office for nearly a quarter of a century.
It's unclear whether he will run again in 2020, however. He hasn't announced his plans yet, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Office said.
No other Republicans have jumped out to say they will run for the seat either.
There has been some hope among Republicans that Conway will run again. The United Tea Party of Georgia recently circulated a petition started by Dustin Inman Society founder D.A. King to show support for Conway and his decision to have the sheriff's office participate in the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's controversial 287(g) program.
The Tea Party pitched signing the petition as a way to get Conway to run again.
"A strong showing of support could convince him that he is appreciated and would have backing for his campaign," United Tea Party of Georgia President David Hancock wrote in the email to supporters.