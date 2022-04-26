Democrats running for their party’s nomination in the 7th Congressional District race and Republicans running for the 6th Congressional District seat will face off in televised debates on Sunday.
The Atlanta Press Club will host four congressional debates as part of its Loudermilk-Young Debate Series. One of those debates will feature the Democrats in the 7th District while another will feature the Republicans running in the 6th District. The other two will feature Republicans running for the open 10th Congressional District seat and the 14th Congressional District, which is Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene’s seat.
The Republican candidates for governor will also face off in a debate hosted by the Atlanta Press Club on Sunday night.
The Democratic primary field for the 7th Congressional District race includes U.S. Reps. Carolyn Bourdeaux and Lucy McBath as well as state Rep. Donna McLeod. All three candidates are expected to participate in the debate, which will live-streamed at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday on the Atlanta Press Club’s Facebook page and on GPB.org. It will air on GPB-TV at 6:30 p.m.
The 7th Congressional District includes the southern half of Gwinnett County, as well as Dacula and southern parts of the Suwanee area.
Meanwhile, the GOP field for the 6th Congressional District includes Jake Evans, Byron Gatewood, Meagan Hanson, Blake Harbin, Rich McCormick, Paulette Smith, Mallory Staples, Suzi Voyles and Eugene Yu.
The debate will be live-streamed at 1 p.m. and broadcast on GPB-TV at 5 p.m.
The 6th District includes the northwestern part of Gwinnett County, including Sugar Hill.
The debate between Republican candidates for governor will live-streamed and broadcast on GPB-TV at 7 p.m. on Sunday.
The Atlanta Press Club will host debates featuring the Republican and Democratic Party candidates for secretary of state and insurance commissioner on Monday. Debates featuring the Republican and Democratic candidates for state school superintendent and lieutenant governor, as well as the Republican candidates for U.S. Senate will be held on Tuesday.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
