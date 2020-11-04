Gwinnett County Democrats dominated local races in Tuesday's election, winning nearly every seat they competed for.
One big development to come out of the election is that Gwinnett appears poised to have its first all-Democrat county commission in decades, and be led by an African-American for the first time ever, based on unofficial results.
Some absentee ballots had to be re-adjudicated and provisional ballots have not yet been counted.
Nicole Love Hendrickson led Republican David Post with 185,348 votes, or 56.31% of all votes cast in the race.
"I feel good," Hendrickson said early Wednesday morning. "We're not going to officially call it until those last ballots are counted. We just want to make sure everybody's vote gets counted, but we're in a really good position right now. As it stands, with what's already come in, I think it's going to be good."
In other commission races, Kirkland Carden appeared set to defeat his Republican challenger, Laurie McClain, in the District 1 race with 41,270 votes, or 53.81% of all votes cast. Meanwhile, Jasper Watkins III appeared set to defeat Republican Ben Archer in the District 3 race with 58,983 votes, or 57.43% of the votes cast.
Another big development is that longtime District Attorney Danny Porter, who has held the office since 1992, appeared headed for defeat at the hands of Democrat Patsy Austin-Gatson.
With 100% of the polls reporting, Austin-Gatson had received 180,217 votes, or 54.62% of the votes cast in the race.
Democrat Keybo Taylor appeared set to defeat Republican Lou Solis, the chief deputy in the Gwinnett Sheriff's Office, in the open race for sheriff. Taylor received 183,916 votes, or 55.89% of all votes cast.
In the tax commissioner's race, incumbent Republican Tax Commissioner Richard Steele appeared headed for defeat at the hands of Democrat Tiffany Porter.
Porter received 177,332 votes, or 54.79% of the vote cast.
On the Gwinnett County Board of Education, Democrats did not win every race that they ran, but they did win enough to flip control of the board from Republicans.
The Democrats only needed to flip one seat on the school board in this election to take control of the board.
They got that flip in District 1, as Republican incumbent Board Member Carol Boyce was defeated by Democrat Karen Watkins. Watkins received 54,901 votes, which is 58.72% of the votes cast.
But, in District 3, Republican incumbent board member Mary Kay Murphy narrowly held on defeat Democrat Tanisha Banks. Murphy received 44,624 votes, or 50.81% of the votes cast.
There was a write-in campaign from George Pucar challenging Democrat Tarece Johnson in District 5 for the school board, but county officials did not disclose how many votes he got.
In other local election news, the county's transit vote was nearly split 50-50. The "No" votes made up 50.22% of the votes cast.
Elsewhere, the continuation of Gwinnett's education special purpose local option sales tax appeared to pass with 76.56% of the votes cast.
