As the issue of law enforcement’s handling of minorities has found its way into the spotlight this summer, the two Democrats in their party’s runoff for Gwinnett County sheriff cited diversity is key to their reasons for running for the office.
Curtis L. Clemons and Keybo Taylor are the two remaining Democrats running for the Sheriff’s Office and they will face off in the Aug. 11 runoff. The seat is open this year due to Sheriff Butch Conway’s decision to not seek re-election. The winner of the Democratic Party primary runoff will face Republican nominee Lou Solis in November.
“As a black man with the unique experience of engaging the criminal justice system as an officer in uniform, and as a minority outside of the uniform, I saw there were disparities in justice when it pertained to our youth, the poor, immigrants, and people of color,” Clemons said. “Early in my law enforcement career I made a decision to work within the criminal justice system for equity, a unified community, regardless of ethnicity, and community outreach.”
Taylor said, “With a county as diverse as Gwinnett, it is vital that we unify our civilian and corporate citizens by engaging every member, encouraging a healthy exchange of ideas, and creating strong civilian-police relationships. Gwinnett County is evolving, and our leadership structure should evolve, too.”
Both Clemons and Taylor oppose the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office participating in the controversial 287(g) immigration program. Through the program, the office places holds for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on jail inmates who are not U.S. citizens.
Proponents of the program say it has made the county safer, but opponents argue it has created distrust of law enforcement in immigrant communities in Gwinnett County.
Clemons said is it the biggest issue facing the Sheriff’s Office right now and he would end it immediately. Taylor said ending participation in the program is one way to address some of the concerns about law enforcement’s handling of minorities that has in the spotlight amid protests this summer.
“It costs Gwinnett taxpayers an additional two million annually, separates families, and breeds distrust between law enforcement and the community, making their jobs more dangerous,” Clemons said. “It also feeds the prison for profit facilities in Georgia. Human lives are not a commodity to be used for profit.”
Taylor said ending the program will help with “re-establishing trust and transparency between the sheriff’s office and (the) community.”
But, addressing 287(g) is not the only step they see as necessary in addressing concerns that some members of the community have about law enforcement’s interactions with minorities.
Clemons said he supports law enforcement, but he also said the narrative about the relationship between police and the community needs to be addressed. To do that, the Sheriff’s Office needs to look at mental health reform, address excessive force issues, provide extensive training on de-escalation techniques and implicit bias to crisis intervention teams; conducting a review of training practices in the office and “interacting with the community as a person, not as a police officer looking for a reason to arrest you.”
“Let’s be clear,” Clemons said. “I support the good men and women in law enforcement who run towards danger, who have a heart for service to their community, and who legitimately want to take the bad guys to jail, however, the narrative of ‘Us against them (community)’ has tainted the profession, when the narrative should be ‘Us (police) with them (community).’”
Meanwhile, Taylor said that, in addition to ending participation in the 287(g) program, he wants to have a “qualified diverse command staff that reflects our Gwinnett residents” and put new training and policies in place that put a greater focus on de-escalation techniques and expand behavioral health services.
Taylor said he felt the biggest issue facing the Sheriff’s Office is a need for an upgrade in law enforcement to reflect extensive academic research on the criminal justice system. He said the office should address incarcerations of people with mental health issues by pursuing public-private partnerships with community groups, as well as tackling substance abuse issues, crisis intervention and having the county’s diversity reflected by new recruits.
“We must implement real criminal justice reforms for our county if we are to re-build trust and safety in our communities,” Taylor said.
