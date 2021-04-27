President Joe Biden's trip to Georgia later this week will feature a visit to Gwinnett County for a rally with supporters as he marks a major milestone in his administration, according to an email sent out to people who RSVPed for the event through the Georgia Democratic Party as well as a text message sent out by the Democratic National Committee.
The email from the state party says Biden and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, will appear at a "Getting America Back on Track" drive-in rally in Duluth on Thursday. The text message sent out on Tuesday added it would be at the Infinite Energy Center.
A White House spokesman said he could not confirm where Biden would be appearing during his visit to Georgia.
The focus of Biden's visit to Georgia is to mark his first 100 days in office and highlight the work his administration has done since he took office in January. It will be held one day after the president delivers his first State of the Union Address to a joint session of Congress.
Insiders in Democratic Party circles told the Daily Post that Biden had originally been expected to visit Gwinnett for a rally at Coolray Field during his last visit to Georgia in March. But his schedule for that trip was overhauled in the wake of shootings at two Asian-owned spas in Atlanta and Cherokee County. As a result, the focus of that trip shifted to comforting a grieving Asian-American community and addressing prejudice against that community in Atlanta.
Meanwhile, in the final days of the 2020 campaign, Vice-President Kamala Harris — then still just a candidate for the office — headlined a drive-in rally at the Infinite Energy Center.
Biden won Gwinnett with about 58.4% of the votes cast in the 2020 presidential election, according to results from a recount in that election. That was a major feat in a county that had once been considered solidly Republican before Democrats made big gains in recent election cycles.
Biden narrowly defeated then-President Donald Trump in Georgia by 11,779 votes to become the first Democratic presidential candidate in nearly 30 years to win the state.
