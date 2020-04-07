Although a shelter-in-place order is in effect because of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease pandemic, Gwinnett County residents will be able to turn on their computers, get on the internet and hear from some of the candidates vying to be their district attorney or next sheriff on Thursday.
Multiple groups that deal with immigrant and African-American interests, including the Asian-American Advocacy Fund and the New Georgia Project Action Fund, have teamed up to organize an online candidates forum to give Democrats an opportunity to hear from people running for the Democratic Party's nominations for the two offices.
The forum will be broadcast from 6:30 until 9 p.m. Thursday on Facebook.
"The forum will provide many of these voters their first opportunity to hear how the candidates will work to eliminate the disproportionate impacts of policing and immigration enforcement on their communities," organizers said in a statement. "The forum will provide an opportunity for residents to learn about the candidates and ask questions despite the spread of the coronavirus, which has limited traditional political campaigning."
Anyone interested in watching the forum can view it live at www.facebook.com/asianaaf. They can also submit questions at secure.everyaction.com/eKc7maPKR0-8bSv47nnHXg2.
Organizers said district attorney candidates Patsy Austin-Gatson and Wesley Person, along with sheriff's candidates Curtis Clemons, Ben Haynes, Keybo Taylor and Floyd Scott are expected to participate in the forum.
The sheriff's office will be an open seat this year due to Sheriff Butch Conway's decision to not seek re-election. The Democratic Party's nominee will face the winner of the Republican Party's primary in the general election in November. Meanwhile, Austin-Gatson and Person are vying to face District Attorney Danny Porter, a Republican who is not facing a challenge within his own party, in November.
