Delta Community Credit Union, Georgia’s largest credit union, has been recognized by the Credit Union National Association for the outstanding educational opportunities delivered through its Financial Education Center.
Delta Community Credit Union, Georgia’s largest credit union, has been recognized by the Credit Union National Association for the outstanding educational opportunities delivered through its Financial Education Center.
The comprehensive program offers a wide array of free on-site and virtual financial workshops, online courses and other resources.
CUNA presented Delta Community with the 2021 Desjardins Award for Adult Financial Education. The award honors U.S. credit unions that demonstrate leadership in financial literacy education and initiatives.
“Since its inception in 2016, our Financial Education Center has provided more than 30,000 people with easy access to hundreds of free on-site and virtual financial education workshops,” Delta Community CEO Hank Halter said. “We appreciate this prestigious recognition by CUNA and our peers, and we are excited for future opportunities to serve our members and the broader communities where they live.”
The Delta Community Financial Education Center provides a single online channel with course details, an events calendar, and a convenient registration process so consumers may access in-person and virtual workshops and online courses that meet their specific needs. Since its inception, while receiving numerous state awards for both its Adult and Youth Financial Programs, it has offered more than 1,200 free workshops covering 64 distinct topics such as:
• Car and home buying
• Retirement readiness
• Investment planning
• Understanding and managing credit
• Paying for college
• Career planning
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.