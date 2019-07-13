Delta Community Credit Union is seeking applicants for its 2020 Philanthropic Fund grants.
The credit union is taking applications for the grant program through 5 p.m. Aug. 31 at www.DeltaCommunityCU.com/PhilanthropicFund. About $100,000 will be distributed to nonprofits that offer programs dealing with financial literacy, youth development and science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics — also known as STEM or STEAM education.
“Our Philanthropic Fund is one of the ways we invest in young people, families and the communities we serve,” Delta Community CEO Hank Halter said in a statement. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to support causes which are important to our members and our employees.”