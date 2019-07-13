Delta Community Philanthropic Fund Grants 20190320.jpg

Several Gwinnett County-based charities received grants from the 2019 Delta Community Philanthropic Fund. In a check presentation ceremony at the Credit Union’s Duluth Branch in March were, from left, Branch Managers Mariela Carmona and Tom Fontaine; Ife Williams, director of the Hudgens Center for Art and Learning; Nathaly Echeverri and Sabitha Chaco from the Good Samaritan Health Center; Delta Community CEO Hank Halter; Camila Zolfaghari, executive director of Street Grace; and Delta Community’s Reina Short, community development manager. Applications are now being accepted for the 2020 grants.

 Photo: Delta Community Credit Union

Delta Community Credit Union is seeking applicants for its 2020 Philanthropic Fund grants.

The credit union is taking applications for the grant program through 5 p.m. Aug. 31 at www.DeltaCommunityCU.com/PhilanthropicFund. About $100,000 will be distributed to nonprofits that offer programs dealing with financial literacy, youth development and science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics — also known as STEM or STEAM education.

“Our Philanthropic Fund is one of the ways we invest in young people, families and the communities we serve,” Delta Community CEO Hank Halter said in a statement. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to support causes which are important to our members and our employees.”

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta. I eventually wandered away from home and attended the University of Southern Mississippi, in Hattiesburg, Miss., where I first tried my hand at majoring in film for a couple of years. And then political sc

Stay Informed