Delta Community Credit Union has been named one of the best credit unions in the nation by personal finance website GoBankingRates.com.
The ranking among the nation’s 10 best credit unions is part of the website’s Best Banks for 2021 list. GoBankingRates.com cited the customer service offered at Delta Community Credit Union, which has three locations in Gwinnett, as well as its mobile app and its 12-month CD, which has no fees and a competitive rate. Delta is the largest credit union in Georgia, and has more than $7.7 billion in assets.
“We are grateful for this recognition, which highlights the exceptional service and value Delta Community consistently offers,” Delta Community CEO Hank Halter said. “We are committed to serving individual and business members with competitive rates on both deposit products and loans. As consumers continue coping in 2021 with the current economic challenges, we will remain focused on providing the products and support they need to manage their household and business finances.”
GoBankingRates.com analyzed data from more than 120 financial institutions for the Best Banks for 2021 rankings.
