Delta Community Credit Union is distributing $125,000 to 20 metro Atlanta organizations that work with local children and families.
The funds are being handed out in the form of 2021 grants from the credit union's Philanthropic Fund. Five organizations will get $10,000 grants while five more will get $7,500 grants, another five will get $5,000 grants and the remaining five will get $2,500 grants.
“With these 2021 grants, our Philanthropic Fund will have invested $750,000 since 2014 in non-profit organizations that support financial education; science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) education; and health and human services,” Delta Community CEO Hank Halter said. “We’re grateful for opportunities to support organizations that share our commitment to improve the physical and financial health of people who live in the communities we are privileged to serve.”
The grants recipients were chosen by a committee of volunteer Delta Community Credit Union employees who looked at the amount of money requested, how the organizations planned to use the funding and how the organizations missions aligned with the credit union's community investment strategy.
The $10,000 grants will go to:
• Fill Ministries’ Meals by Grace
• Georgia Council on Economic Education
• S.H.A.R.E. House Family Violence Crisis Center
• StandUp for Kids - Atlanta
• The Multi-Agency Alliance for Children (MAAC)
The $7,500 grants will go to:
• 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc.
• Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities
• Georgia Appleseed Center for Law & Justice
• Good Shepherd Clinic
• Morehouse School of Medicine
The $5,000 grants will go to:
• Children's Museum of Atlanta
• East Atlanta Kids Club
• Innovative Solutions for Disadvantage & Disability
• Operation Lunchbox
• Rising Phoenix Enrichment Program, Inc.
The $2,500 grants will go to:
• BH Technology Group
• National Alliance on Mental Illness
• Songs for Kids Foundation
• The Elaine Clark Center
• Together Friends Organization
Delta Community Credit Union said it will begin taking application for its 2022 grants on July 1, and that information about applying will be available on under the Community Program section on its website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.