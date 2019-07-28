Carisa Buffington has made a career out of serving Gwinnett County residents since she joined Delta Community Credit Union in 2012.
She has worked at the credit union’s Duluth and Suwanee branches over the last seven years, but she’s recently added another branch — and a big role — to that list. Delta Community announced Buffington has been picked to serve as the new branch manager at its Buford branch in the Hamilton Mill area.
“I loved working in Duluth and Suwanee, and now I’m grateful for an opportunity to get to know our members in Buford and serve their financial needs,” Buffington said.
Buffington moved into the role last month and replaces Emily Browning, who moved to the credit union’s corporate offices.
The Buford branch is located in the Kroger on Hamilton Mill Road and serves about 4,600 of Delta Community Credit Union’s approximately 30,000 members in Gwinnett County.
“Our members here are unique,” Buffington said. “For example, we offer more boat loans here than in most other Delta Community branches. I’m excited to get to know all our members, and to continue investing in this vibrant, growing community.”