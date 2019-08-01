A DeKalb County Police Department Officer is recovering from surgery after being shot early Thursday morning while trying to find a murder suspect.
Derek Nunn, who has been with DeKalb police for three years, was responding to a home on Hodgdon Corners Cove in Lithonia when he was "ambushed and shot" by 27-year-old Otis Walker, DeKalb County Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Jacques Spencer said.
In addition to shooting Nunn, Walker is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend inside the Lithonia home.
DeKalb Maj. Jerry Lewis told Daily Post news partner FOX 5 Atlanta that the murder was the result of a "domestic dispute" between Walker and his girlfriend.
SWAT officers were called to the scene, and after entering the house, they found the girlfriend in critical condition, FOX 5 reported. She was transported to the hospital, where she later died.
Following Nunn's shooting, Walker fled, though police have set up a perimeter in the neighborhood. A manhunt is still underway for the Walker, whom police said is armed and dangerous.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was been called to the scene to investigate the police shooting, and DeKalb homicide detectives are working the girlfriend's case.
Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to Walker's arrest. Tipsters can call 404-577-8477, though anyone who sees Walker is asked to call 911.