Gwinnett County police said one of two men who were shot in a double shooting on Thursday night is facing a murder charge for his involvement in the fatal incident.
Police said Atlanta resident Isaac Dewater, 21, has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault for the murder of Lawrenceville resident Sayvon Redding, 27. The shooting occurred on the 300 block of Summer Ridge Lane in the Lawrenceville area.
Police were called there just before 6:30 p.m. on a report of shots being fired.
"Investigators believe that there was an altercation between several people in the parking lot. That altercation led to several gunshots," Cpl. Collin Flynn said. "The crime scene unit responded to the location and will process the scene for evidence."
Officers found Redding lying in the parking lot with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries. Police found Dewater, who had a non-life threatening gun shot wound, about a block away.
Police said on Friday night that Dewater is still in the hospital and has therefore not been booked into the county jail yet.
Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Thee is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 20-082031.
