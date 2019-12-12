East Shadowlawn Memorial Gardens.jpg

The Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host a National Wreaths Across America Day ceremony at East Shadowlawn Memorial Gardens cemetery in Lawrenceville on Saturday.

 Special Photo: Google Street View

Men and women who served in the military and have passed away will be remembered in Lawrenceville this weekend as part of the national “Wreaths Across America” movement.

The Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will hold a “National Wreaths Across America Day” ceremony at noon Saturday at East Shadowlawn Memorial Gardens, which is located at 87 Scenic Highway in Lawrenceville. The chapter said the cemetery is the first location in Gwinnett County to participate in the annual commemoration, which is set by Congress.

“Wreath sponsors and volunteers will have the opportunity to lay remembrance wreaths on veterans’ graves, to honor and remember our fallen heroes,” Philadelphia Winn Chapter officials said in an announcement.

