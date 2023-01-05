Family members and Peachtree Corners officials are mourning the death of Debbie Mason, the wife of Mayor Mike Mason who took pride in being the "First Lady" of the city.
The city announced her death on Thursday. In a Facebook post, her son, Nick, said she had been battling cancer for awhile.
"My mother’s long fight with cancer is now over and she can finally rest," Nick Mason said. "She was brilliant in every sense of the word. Everyone who knew her saw it. She made everything brighter, funnier, softer, tastier, better. She was the best of us."
"To many in the community, Debbie Mason represented the best of Peachtree Corners," city officials said in a statement.
City officials said Debbie Mason "represented the best of Peachtree Corners."
She played a key role in the creation of Peachtree Corners as the campaign chairwoman for the Peachtree Corners YES Campaign. She also served on the United Peachtree Corners Civic Association's Board of Directors.
On her Facebook page, Mason identified herself as the "first First Lady of Peachtree Corners." In fact, she is the only first lady that Peachtree Corners has ever had in the 10 years since it became a city.
"She was a trailblazer, community leader and advocate for the citizens of Peachtree Corners," the city said in a statement. "She undeniably loved the city and will be greatly missed. The city would like to express its thanks to the community for their outpouring of love and support during this very challenging time for the Mason family."
Peachtree Corners officials said they will share information about funeral services and memorials when the information is available.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.