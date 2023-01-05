235825160_10226076671129205_3599824877373164528_n.jpg

Debbie Mason

 Photo: Facebook

Family members and Peachtree Corners officials are mourning the death of Debbie Mason, the wife of Mayor Mike Mason who took pride in being the "First Lady" of the city.

The city announced her death on Thursday. In a Facebook post, her son, Nick, said she had been battling cancer for awhile.

