The Georgia Department of Natural Resources' Wildlife Resources Division is investigating outbreaks of two deadly diseases affecting trout raised at hatcheries in Buford and Summerville.
The state said positive cases of Whirling Disease and Infectious Hematopoietic Necrosis Virus were found at the Buford and Summerville Trout Hatcheries. This is the first documented cases of either disease in Georgia, according to DNR officials.
“While neither WHD or IHNV are harmful to humans, these diseases can cause high trout mortalities in hatchery systems and in the wild, and there are no known therapeutic treatments to eliminate these pathogens,” said WRD Chief of Fisheries Scott Robinson. “As a result, Georgia WRD has temporarily suspended its trout stocking program and is in the process of collecting additional trout samples for disease analysis, investigating the source for both pathogens, and identifying disinfectant methodologies for treating the hatcheries.”
Whirling Disease has been found in more than 20 states across the country, with cases discovered as close as North Carolina, and is highly deadly to rainbow trout in particular while Infectious Hematopoietic Necrosis Virus was previously seen in the Pacific Northwest and can affect all species of trout.
In cases of Whirling Disease, a microscopic parasite called Myxobolus cerebralis damages the cartilage and skeletal tissue in trout. That causing infected fish to swim in a "whirling" motion, according to DNR. Officials said it can cause at least 90% mortality in young rainbow trout. The disease was first discovered in the U.S. in 1958 and was found on the Watauga River in North Carolina in 2015.
Meanwhile, Infectious Hematopoietic Necrosis Virus is, despite its name, actually a disease itself and not a virus that causes a disease. It is caused by the Salmonid Novirhabdovirus and trout pass it to each other through contact with urine, mucus and other fluids. There are no therapeutic treatments that can be used to eliminate the pathogen and it causes high mortality rates in both the wild and in hatcheries. A fish that has the disease "may exhibit lethargy, whirling behavior, darkened coloration, and swelling in the head and abdomen," according to state officials.
Anyone who catches a trout that they believe may have either disease is urged to take both photos and video of the fish and make sure the spine can be seen in closeups and note where the fish was caught (including providing landmarks, the waterbody and, if possible, GPS coordinates), and contact DNR officials at trout@dnr.ga.gov. They are also urged to clean all of their equipment, including their boat, their trailers, waders, boots, float tubes and fins of all mud before they leave the area where they were fishing.
They are also urged to thoroughly dry their equipment in the sun before it is reused if possible. If fishers plan to travel directly to another waterbody, state officials suggest they use a 10% chlorine bleach solution to clean their equipment or use an entirely different set of equipment.
DNR officials stressed that live fish should not be transported between between different bodies of water and they should not be released anywhere except the location where they were caught.
The state is providing additional information about fish diseases at georgiawildlife.com/ans#diseases.
