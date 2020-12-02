Any Gwinnett residents who are not yet registered to vote, but would like to cast a ballot in the upcoming U.S. Senate runoffs, don't have much time left to get registered.
The deadline to register in time to cast a ballot in the runoff is Monday. The Jan. 5 runoff election is getting national, and international, attention because control of the U.S. Senate hangs in the balance.
If Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler defeat the Democrats who are running against them, then Republicans will retain control of the Senate. If Democrats can pull off the one-two punch of Jon Ossoff defeating Perdue and Rev. Raphael Warnock defeating Loeffler, however, then the Democrats will take control in the chamber.
A Georgia Public Service Commission race, for Bubba McDonald's seat is also on the runoff ballot.
Gwinnett residents who would like to register to vote can visit bit.ly/3oe2V7R to fill out an online application, or pick up and fill out a paper copy at the Gwinnett County elections headquarters, which is located at 455 Grayson Highway, Suite 200 in Lawrenceville.
Gwinnett County also provides the registration form in both English and Spanish at bit.ly/36xEhcn.
Anyone who has previously registered to vote does not have to register to vote. They are encouraged, however, to visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/ to check their registration status and make sure they are still listed in the state's voter rolls.
Gwinnett County had 582,917 registered voters as of Nov. 1, according to a monthly voter registration report managed by the Georgia Secretary of State's Office. The December report, which would show the county's voter registration total as of Tuesday, is not yet available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.