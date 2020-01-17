Eighth grade students taking an interest in fields of math, science and technology and seeking rigorous high school course loads have one week to apply to one of the country's peak public schools in terms of academics.
Parents and guardians are able to register their students to be included in the Gwinnett School of Science, Mathematics, and Technology lottery until 4 p.m. on Jan. 24.
Parents apply to the lottery online. The registration lottery will be held at 9 a.m. on Feb. 11, at the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center.
The GSMST lottery is open to all eighth grade students living in Gwinnett County Public Schools' district who expected to be promoted to ninth grade by June 1 and are currently enrolled in a math curriculum that is considered the equivalent of Carnegie-eligible Accelerated Algebra or higher.
For students taking non-accelerated algebra this year, their lottery number will remain valid only if they earned a first semester grade of 90 or higher and they score in the distinguished category on the Georgia Milestones End-of-Course Test in May. Students are also eligible if they earn a score of 550 or higher on the math component of the PSAT or SAT.
A February 2019 ranking from Niche, an online research company, ranked GSMST as the No. 13 public school in the country, based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education.
In December, U.S. News and World Report ranked 22 Gwinnett County high schools in its annual Best High Schools By Metro Area ranking, including the Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology as the No. 1 high school in the metro Atlanta area.
Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology led the state with an average SAT score of 1375. It also had the county's only 100% graduation rate in the 2018-19 school year.
